POCATELLO — Please join us on Friday as we host First Friday Art Walk in Historic Downtown Pocatello. Stroll through the downtown area and enjoy the various art and entertainment by local and regional artists. Plan on ending your Art Walk stroll at one of the many downtown restaurants, breweries and bars that typically offer dinner and beverage specials. Parking is free, and you are sure to see old friends and experience some amazing artwork.
Historic Downtown Pocatello will be launching a brand new Neon Sign Walking Tour during Art Walk. The tour is a narrated, sign-to-sign walk featuring some of downtown's famous renovated neon signs. The tour will be located on a brand new mobile app. Visit Historic Downtown on Facebook or at the website, www.historicdowntownpocatello.com and look for the QR code to download the app today. It is free and easy and is a great resource to keep up with businesses, events and activities.
The Firehouse Gallery, North Arthur (across from Pocatello High School gym), to show new painting and sculpture.
The Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main, will be featuring Eulalia from Bleaches and Cream, wearable art and custom shirts.
Enchantments, 233 N. Main, will be open, showing a variety of artwork and jewelry.
Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main, will host Maddie Downes, a ceramicist. Thanks a Brunch Food Truck will be on the back patio from 5 to 9 p.m.
Poky Dot Boutique, 201 N. Main, will be open and showing work by local artisans.
Cottonwood Junction, 141 N. Main, will be showcasing the new addition to the alley mural behind their store by artist Paige Weber. There will be live music and refreshments.
Villano’s Italian, 165 N. Main, will be featuring their date night special that includes any two pastas, any breadbasket and two side salads for $28.99.
Old Town Mercantile and Antiques, 134 N. Main, to host ecologist and digital artist Paige Miller. She and her sister Brooke also create upcycled pieces from glass and wood.
Cherub Capers, 115 N. Main, will be featuring singer Sarah Austill, a junior at Idaho State University. Sarah will be singing classic pop music.
Old Town Alley Outdoor Gallery, behind the 100 block of N. Main St., will be open to stroll through and experience the amazing talent in the community. Be sure to check out Paige Weber’s new Bengal tiger.
Intuitive Wellness & Beauty, 150 S. Arthur, will feature Tiphanie Bohn of Satori Custom Creations. Kailee also will be celebrating her grand re-branding event with raffles and swag bags of products and services. Stop by and celebrate from 3 to 8 p.m.
Deckadence Board Shoppe, 326 W. Center, will be hosting Sunny Sage Bybee, painter.
The Shady Lady, Too “ArtiQues” at 315 W. Center, will be featuring various art. Ron Lewis will be their guest artist. Come visit Shady’s new second location in the historic Kane Building.
Kanda’s & Company, 159 S. Main, will be hosting a Mother’s Day Sale with 10% to 30% off select inventory. When you purchase an item, you will be entered into a drawing to win a beautiful hanging flower basket. Lynette Neifert will be performing throughout the evening
DNH Studios, Station Square, 200 S. Main St., Suite G, will host featured artist Shy Friedley’s Car Part Art. They will also be launching their new line of aprons and bath products.
Off the Rails Brewing, 228 S. Main, will be hosting artist Zac Anderson.
The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville, will host local artist Avva Kinnersley. The Yellowstone Restaurant's Happy Hour is 4 to 6 p.m., followed by dinner menu specials.
Inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel, 230 W. Bonneville St., the Union Taproom will be hosting happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. and open mic beginning at 7 p.m.
The Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main, will feature live music by Joe Robertson from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Their lounge is open to the public at 5 p.m. Food is available 6 to 8 p.m.
Barricade, 308 E. Center, will be featuring their Wine Club and offering free tastings and wine by the glass during Art Walk.
The Gallows Framing and Gifts, 140 S. 4th, will host Ashley Delonas of Mountain Girl Studios. She creates mixed media artwork, using stained glass, elk sheds and more. Refreshments will be served.
Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. 1st, will host mixed media artist, painter Stephen Aifeghais. Stephen’s pieces include a collage of paint, newsprint and African fabrics. Grab a cold brew, enjoy dinner and live music.
The One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main, will be hosting live music starting at 9 p.m.
For more information, please visit www.historicdowntownpocatello.com.
