POCATELLO — Join our local artists and participating businesses Friday for the First Friday Art Walk. Stroll through the Historic Downtown area and enjoy the various art and entertainment. Plan on ending your Art Walk stroll at one of the many Downtown restaurants, breweries and bars. Parking is free, and you are sure to see old friends and experience some amazing artwork.
Intuitive Wellness & Beauty, will be hosting the Mystic Market at the Downtown Pavilion, 420 N. Main. This will be an open-air market with creators, healers, tarot, naturalists, reiki, entertainment and more from 5 to 10 p.m.
The Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main, will be hosting Laurie with her handmade earrings, Eulalia with her custom bleached apparel and Cass with DotDotSmile children’s clothing.
The Grecian Key, 314 N. Main, to host live music by Ray.
Oasis Sports Bar, 304 N. Main, two more historic neon signs will be relit on Friday following First Friday Art Walk. Heather and Jesse Kyle, owners of the Oasis Sports Bar, worked with our Relight the Night Committee and the city of Pocatello to repaint and replace the neon on the large Oasis sign. The smaller 210 Club sign was found in the basement and has also been repainted, neon replaced and re-hung on the building. Both signs will once again shine brightly in Historic Downtown Pocatello beginning on Friday with the official relighting ceremony at 9 p.m. Plan now to join us. Since November 2013 there have been 20 neon signs renovated. What an amazing effort in our beautiful downtown.
Enchantments, 233 N. Main, will be open, showing a variety of artwork and jewelry.
Main Steam Coffee & Desserts and All Under One Roof, 234 N. Main, to host the Southeastern Idaho Public Health COVID-19 vaccination clinic during Art Walk. Those aged 12 and older welcome.
Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main, will be hosting artist Teresa Danzer.
Sixes, 206 N. Main, will host photographer Chris Hale showing his work inside the studio. He will have some of his landscape photos as well as photos of artists from Mural Fest working on their murals.
The Bacon Experience, 204 N. Main, will be open during Art Walk serving their amazing bacon creations.
Poky Dot Boutique, 201 N. Main, will be open and showing work by local artisans.
Villano’s Italian, 165 N. Main, will be featuring their date night special that includes any two pastas, any breadbasket and two side salads for $28.99.
Vain and Vintage, 149 N. Main, will be showcasing vintage art and jewelry. Refreshments will be served.
Uncorked on Main Venue, 138 N. Main, will be hosting their Art Walk Wine Tasting with five wines for $15. Special prices for Wine Tasting Wines by the glass and by the bottle.
Old Town Mercantile, 134 N. Main, will be hosting artist Sunny Sage Bybee featuring her paint pouring pieces.
Cherub Capers Creations, 115 N. Main, will be featuring original jewelry art and floral art by A.E. Churba.
The Shady Lady, Too “ArtiQues”, 315 W. Center, will be featuring various art. Ron Lewis will be their guest artist showcasing his works of famous musicians. Come join them at their new second location in the Historic Kane Building.
Deckadence Board Shoppe, 326 W. Center St., will be hosting artist Nick Hottman with some jammin’ music, art, skateboards and fellowship.
The Firehouse Gallery, N. Arthur (across from Pocatello High School gym), to show new painting and sculpture.
Kanda’s & Company, 159 S. Main, will feature live music by Lynette Neifert. There is a shop full of antiques and collectibles and art. Refreshments will be served.
DNH Studios, Station Square Suite G, will host featured artist Cydnee with "reali." Come see her amazing handcrafted bags, purses and totes.
A Family Affair Candle Company, Station Square, 200 S. Main St. Suite Q, will be hosting photography by David O'Riordan.
Off the Rails Brewing, 228 S. Main, will be featuring artist Mekell Berret. Orla O’Connor will be performing live from 8 to 10 p.m.
The Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main, will be hosting Almost Famous performing live from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. The bar opens at 5 p.m., and food service begins at 6 p.m..
Barricade, 308 E. Center St., will be hosting artist Sarah Zolman of Trade Winds dream catchers.
First Friday Pub Crawl kicks off at 7 p.m. This month we’re starting at the First National Bar, then The Union Taproom, Star Route Brewery, ending at Oasis Sports Bar. Drink specials at all stops and multiple chances to win some cool swag donated by each of the bars.
On Saturday the excitement continues.
— Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with lots of fresh veggies.
— Crafter’s Market will be open with fun craft items, home décor and more at Station Square from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Be sure to ask about the new passport to Downtown.
— The Senior Activity Center and Historic Downtown Pocatello are pleased to present this Summer's Oldies Rod and Custom Car Show. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., come walk through and see all the beautiful cars and vehicles on display on the grass area on the 100 block of South Union Pacific Avenue (behind The Whitman). The day will include food, music, raffles and a 40 foot scaled replica of the USS Idaho will be on site. Fun for the entire family during this annual fundraiser for our Senior Activity Center.
You will definitely want to spend Friday evening and all day Saturday in Historic Downtown Pocatello.
And, don’t forget, we have partnered with Portneuf Health Trust for the Downtown Event Challenge. This two-for-one challenge is to check out the awesome downtown events Pocatello has to offer and to get your steps in. For the whole month of August, your goal is to attend as many Downtown events as possible. That’s a total of 20 events. The more events you go to, the better your prize will be. In order to win a prize you have to:
— Take a selfie of yourself at the event.
— Post the selfie on Facebook and tag Portneuf Health Trust and Historic Downtown Pocatello. You have to go to a minimum of four events to qualify for a prize.
It’s that easy. And almost all of the events are free admission. Grab the whole family and take a walk downtown.
For more information, please visit https://www.oldtownpocatello.com/.