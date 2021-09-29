POCATELLO — Please join us on Friday, as we host First Friday Art Walk in Historic Downtown Pocatello. Stroll through the downtown area and enjoy the various art and entertainment by local and regional artists. Participating locations are listed below. Please plan to join us on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m.
The Pocatello Mystic Market will be brewing up a spooky, magical experience at the Downtown Pavilion, 420 N. Main. From 5 to 10 p.m., enjoy mystics, tarot, artists, naturalists, music and more. Costumes encouraged.
The Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main, will be featuring a shop full of fall décor, craft project materials, paint, transfers and more. Be sure to stop in.
The Independent Order of Odd Fellows and Rebekah’s, 325 E. Lander, will be hosting an open house during art walk. Stop in to see the lodge with local artists and non-profits showcasing their programs and art.
Enchantments, 233 N. Main, will be open, showing a variety of artwork and jewelry.
Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main, will host Bunzow Glass Company with their glassware, candles, jewelry and home décor created from upscaled, repurposed glass bottles.
Sixes, 206 N. Main, will be hosting photographer RJ Sloup, Evanescent Studios. Refreshments will be served.
Poky Dot Boutique, 201 N. Main, will be open and showing work by local artists and crafters.
The Bacon Experience, 204 N. Main, will be open during art walk, featuring their delicious variety of handmade bacon specialties.
Cottonwood Junction, 141 N. Main, will be hosting Zoo Idaho. Stop in to meet some zoo animals and create fun Halloween crafts.
Villano’s Italian, 165 N. Main, will be featuring their date night special that includes any two pastas, any breadbasket and two side salads for $28.99.
Goodbye Hello Crafts & Boutique, 144 N. Main, will be featuring handmade fall wreaths $5 off on Friday and Saturday, along with a shop full of fall inventory.
PV’s Uncorked on Main Venue, 134 N. Main, will be hosting their art walk wine tasting. They will be featuring five wines for tasting for $15. After tasting, enjoy specialty prices for wine tasting wines by the glass and by the bottle.
Old Town Mercantile and Antiques, 134 N. Main, will feature artist Madison Rasmussen in Idaho’s largest antique mall. Stop in to check out her work and all of the shopping on three floors inside the historic Carlyle building.
Cherub Capers, 115 N. Main, is excited to feature singer Sarah Austill. Sarah is a senior at Idaho State University studying fine arts and will be performing a variety of songs, from classic to pop.
Old Town Alley Outdoor Gallery, behind the 100 block of N. Main St., will be open to stroll through and experience the amazing talent in our community.
The Shady Lady, Too “ArtiQues” at 315 W. Center will be featuring Halloween art by Ron Lewis. Come visit Shady’s second location in the historic Kane building.
Cassy’s Caring Paws, 123 S. Main, will be hosting custom-made wood décor by Ideas on Wood. Custom orders may be placed for Christmas.
Kanda’s & Company, 159 S. Main, will be hosting a fun fall selfie stop. Get your cameras out and create your own photo masterpiece.
Station Square, 200 S. Main, will be hosting artist Max Garcia and music by Bosco. Be sure to stop in at DNH Studios, Suite G, to see and smell all of their new fall lines.
Off the Rails Brewing, 228 S. Main, will be hosting Katy Hopkins showing her pottery work. Live music from 7 to 9:30 p.m. by Orla O’Connor.
The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel, will be hosting happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. and open mic beginning at 7 p.m.
Barricade, 308 E. Center, will be hosting Naomi S. Velasquez, an associate professor of art at ISU, featuring her book and paper art, handmade books and journals, screenprinted tea towels, sashiko stitched triangle bags and more.
The Downtown Pocatello Art Alley, located in the alleyway on the 300 block of E. Center., will be open to stroll through and experience the amazing talent in our community.
The Gallows Framing and Gifts, 140 S. 4th, will be hosting their annual Sympli Fall Event on Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Their Sympli representative, Charlotte, will be available to help you create that perfect outfit. A representative from Brighton will also be on-site showing off new jewelry and handbags. Author Brenda Stanley will be the featured artist during art walk with her novels and cookbooks, including “That’s a Lot of Crock.”
Center Street Club House, 542 E. Center, will be hosting their first-ever Witches Night on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. There will be a costume contest and scary good drink specials. The best witch or wizard will win an awesome prize and a Center Street gift certificate. From 6 to 7 p.m., free tarot card readings will be available. And while you’re sipping on your witches' brew, you can shop their magical market full of mystical items, such as crystals, tarot and oracle card decks, pendulums, jewelry, art, candles and much, much more from local artists and businesses.
First Friday Pub Crawl gets underway as First Friday Art Walk winds down. Each participating bar/brewery will have drink specials and you get a ticket with each drink for opportunities to win some cool swag at the end of the crawl. This month, start at Star Route Brewery at 7 p.m., then head to Oasis Sports Bar, First National Bar and end at The Union Taproom. Five-dollar wristband to participate and all proceeds benefit a local charity.
Be sure to come back downtown on Saturday. We will be hosting The Great Pumpkin Festival, along with the Portneuf Valley Farmers Market, Crafters Market and The Mystic Market. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., enjoy a beautiful fall Saturday strolling through the festivities and visiting our local shops, coffee shops, bakeries, restaurants and breweries.
For more information, please visit www.historicdowntownpocatello.com.