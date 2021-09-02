POCATELLO — The September First Friday Art Walk will take place in locations throughout Downtown Pocatello on Friday, from 5 to 8 p.m. Come for a charming evening stroll through our shops and galleries featuring local and regional art, music, food, fashion and more. Plan to stay downtown for a delicious dinner, drinks and live music. There is always plenty of free parking.
The Mystic Market will host their event at the downtown pavilion from 5 to 10 p.m. Vendors will be set up from 5 to 8 p.m., and Illumination Manipulation will perform to the sounds of Weird Science, The Other Doctor and Odd-ish from 7:30 to 10 p.m.
The Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main, has a shop full of treasures and arts and crafts supplies.
The Grecian Key, 314 N. Main, to host live music by Ray. Enjoy dinner and live music.
Enchantments, 233 N. Main, will be open and showing a variety of artwork and jewelry.
Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main, will be hosting Kiana Spillman who will feature botanical-inspired watercolor paintings, naturally dyed yarn, stickers, key chains, prints, weavings and more.
Poky Dot Boutique, 201 N. Main, will be open and showing work by local artisans.
Villano’s Italian, 165 N. Main, will be featuring their date night special that includes any two pastas, any breadbasket and two side salads for $28.99.
Vain and Vintage, 149 N. Main, will have a display of beautiful local assemblage jewelry. The tunes will be on, and the refreshments will be served.
Cottonwood Junction, 141 N. Main, will present live music with Rail City Jazz. Then step out back to experience the new additions to the murals in the alleyway behind their building.
Cherub Capers Creations, 115 N. Main, is happy to host Mckay Massey, an acoustic Christian musician.
Deckadence Board Shoppe, 326 W. Center, will be hosting Josh Pohlman with Sixes. Josh is one of the coordinators of the incredible Mural Fest Pocatello. Stop by and see his work and say hello.
The Shady Lady, Too “ArtiQues” at 315 W. Center, will be featuring various art. Ron Lewis will be our guest artist. Come join us at our new second location in the Historic Kane Building.
Kanda’s & Company, 159 S. Main, Lynette Neifert will be performing throughout the evening.
The Crafter’s Market at Station Square, 200 S. Main, will be open inside during the Art Walk. Stop in to see all of the handmade items available for this special evening.
DNH Studios, Station Square Suite G, will have cold collars out front to help cool you down, water inside and water bowls for your four-legged friends. Perfect night to celebrate downtown and enjoy the beginning of Labor Day weekend.
Off the Rails Brewing, 228 S. Main, will be featuring musician Sammy Pond.
Barricade, 308 E. Center, is featuring ceramic artist and Idaho State University art professor, Chris Pickett.
Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. 1st, will be showing work from Grape Van Gogh. Grab a cold brew, enjoy dinner and live music in the Loft beginning at 8:30 p.m.
The Gallows, 150 S. 4th, will host Catherine Hatchett Reinhardt who works in many 2D media to explore the notion of home and place as she looks for connection to the cycles and flora of the sagebrush steppe. Much of her current work is focused on the wildflowers of the trails around Pocatello. Refreshments will be served.
First Friday Pub Crawl gets underway as First Friday Art Walk winds down. Start at the Oasis Sports Bar at 7 p.m., and pay $5 for a wristband. All wristband proceeds go to Friends of The Pocatello Animal Shelter. After the Oasis, head over to First National Bar, then The Union Taproom and then end up at Star Route Brewery. Each bar/brewery will have drink specials, and you get a ticket with each drink for opportunities to win some cool swag at the end of the crawl.
For more information about all of the exciting events coming up in Historic Downtown Pocatello, please visit https://www.oldtownpocatello.com/.