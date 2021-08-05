POCATELLO — Join our local artists and participating businesses Friday for the First Friday Art Walk. Stroll through the Historic Downtown area and enjoy the various art and entertainment. Plan on ending your art walk stroll at one of the many downtown restaurants, breweries and bars. Parking is free, and you are sure to see old friends and experience some amazing artwork.
Intuitive Wellness and Beauty will be hosting the Mystic Market at the Downtown Pavilion, 420 N. Main. This will be an open-air market with creators, healers, tarot, naturalists, reiki, entertainment and more from 5 to 10 p.m.
The Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main St., will host Laurie with her handmade earrings, Eulalia with her custom bleached apparel and Cass with DotDotSmile children’s clothing.
The Grecian Key, 314 N. Main St., will host live music by Ray.
At the Oasis Sports Bar, 304 N. Main St., two more historic neon signs will be relit following art walk. Heather and Jesse Kyle, owners of the Oasis Sports Bar, worked with our Relight the Night Committee and the city of Pocatello to repaint and replace the neon on the large Oasis sign. The smaller 210 Club sign was found in the basement and has also been repainted, neon replaced and re-hung on the building. Both signs will once again shine brightly in Historic Downtown Pocatello beginning with the official relighting ceremony at 9 p.m. Friday. Since November 2013, there have been 20 neon signs renovated.
Enchantments, 233 N. Main St., will be open, showing a variety of artwork and jewelry.
Main Steam Coffee & Desserts and All Under One Roof, 234 N. Main, will host the Southeastern Idaho Public Health for a COVID-19 vaccination clinic. Anyone 12 and older is welcome.
Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St., will be hosting artist Teresa Danzer.
SIXES Big Walls, 206 N. Main St., will host photographer Chris Hale showing his work inside the studio. He will have some of his landscape photos as well as photos of artists from Mural Fest working on their murals.
The Bacon Experience, 204 N. Main St., will be open serving their amazing bacon creations.
Poky Dot Boutique, 201 N. Main St., will be open and showing work by local artisans.
Villano’s Italian, 165 N. Main St., will feature their date night special that includes any two pastas, any breadbasket and two side salads for $28.99.
Vain and Vintage, 149 N. Main St., will showcase vintage art and jewelry. Refreshments will be served.
PV's Uncorked on Main Venue, 138 N. Main St., will host their Art Walk Wine Tasting with five wines for $15. Special prices for wine tasting wines by the glass and by the bottle.
Old Town Mercantile, 134 N. Main St., will host artist Sunny Sage Bybee featuring her paint pouring pieces.
Cherub Capers Creations, 115 N. Main St., will feature original jewelry art and floral art by A.E. Churba.
The Shady Lady, Too “ArtiQues,” 315 W. Center St., will be featuring various art. Ron Lewis will be their guest artist showcasing his works of famous musicians.
Deckadence Board Shoppe, 326 W. Center St., will be hosting artist Nick Hottman with some jammin’ music, art, skateboards and fellowship.
The Firehouse Gallery on North Arthur Avenue across from Pocatello High School gym will be open to show new paintings and sculptures.
Kanda’s & Co., 159 S. Main St., will feature live music by Lynette Neifert. There is a shop full of antiques and collectibles and art. Refreshments will be served.
DNH Studios, inside Station Square, 200 S. Main St., Suite G, will host artist Cydnee with "reali." Come see her amazing handcrafted bags, purses and totes.
A Family Affair Candle Company, inside Station Square, Suite Q, will be hosting photography by David O'Riordan.
Off the Rails Brewing, 228 S. Main St., will feature artist Mekell Berret. Orla O’Connor will be performing live from 8 to 10 p.m.
The Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St., will host Almost Famous performing live from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. The bar opens at 5 p.m., and food service begins at 6 p.m..
Barricade, 308 E. Center St., will host artist Sarah Zolman of Trade Winds dream catchers.
First Friday Pub Crawl kicks off at 7 p.m. This month we’re starting at the First National Bar, then The Union Taproom, Star Route Brewery, ending at Oasis Sports Bar. Drink specials at all stops and multiple chances to win some cool swag donated by each of the bars.
On Saturday, the excitement continues.
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with lots of fresh veggies.
The Crafter’s Market will be open with fun craft items, home décor and more at Station Square from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Be sure to ask about the new Passport to Downtown.
The Senior Activity Center and Historic Downtown Pocatello are pleased to present this Summer's Oldies Rod and Custom Car Show. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., come walk through and see all the beautiful cars and vehicles on display on the grass area on the 100 block of South Union Pacific Avenue (behind The Whitman). The day will include food, music, raffles and a 40-foot scaled replica of the USS Idaho will be on site.
And, don’t forget, we have partnered with Portneuf Health Trust for the Downtown Event Challenge. This two-for-one challenge is to check out the awesome downtown events Pocatello has to offer and to get your steps in. For the whole month of August, your goal is to attend as many downtown events as possible. That’s a total of 20 events. The more events you go to, the better your prize will be. In order to win a prize you have to: Take a selfie of yourself at the event and post the selfie on Facebook and tag Portneuf Health Trust and Historic Downtown Pocatello. You have to go to a minimum of four events to qualify. Almost all of the events have free admission.
For more information, visit oldtownpocatello.com.