Please plan to join us in Historic Downtown Pocatello on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. for First Friday Art Walk. Come for a charming evening stroll through our shops and galleries featuring local and regional art, music, food, fashion, summer home decor and more. Plan to stay downtown for a delicious dinner, drinks, dancing and live music.
Take a look at what our merchants have planned and get downtown this weekend.
Wysteriasage & The Vintage Menagerie, 658 N. Main St., has lots of new goodies. Vintage, antique, handcrafted and more. Come stroll through the store and enjoy some refreshments.
The Stump, 510 N. Main St., will be celebrating its first First Friday Art Walk. Happy hour is 4 to 5 p.m. Live music featuring Dakota Neifert from 6 to 8 p.m. Be sure to stop in and see this fun new live music, game time and food truck venue.
The Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main St., will be open with a shop full of crafts, paint and more.
The Mystic Market will be located inside the parking lot on the corner of West Lander and North Main streets from 5 to 9 p.m. Come get a reading or some energy healing work, grab some delicious food and experience the magic of the Mystic Market.
The Grecian Key Restaurant, 314 N. Main St., will host live music by Ray. Enjoy a delicious dinner and live music.
Enchantments, 233 N. Main St., will be hosting a palm reader and tarot reader.
The New Knowledge Adventures program will be located inside Leadership Pocatello Park, between Main Steam Coffee & Desserts and Round River Baking, sharing their new class schedule for the upcoming year. Stop by and learn more about this education opportunity.
Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St., will be hosting Wildflower Esthetics. Villano’s Italian will be open inside the brewery serving dinner.
Vain & Vintage, 145 N. Main St., will have a variety of vintage art and handmade jewelry available. Refreshments will be served.
PV’s Uncorked on Main Event Venue, 138 N. Main St., will be hosting Sophia and Coco's Cakery featuring cupcakes and baked treats.
Main Street Mercantile & Antiques, 134 N. Main St., will be open with lots of new inventory.
Pocatello Flooring, 123 N. Main St., will be featuring Ideas On Wood. Refreshments and a fun raffle, too.
Cottonwood Junction invites you to stroll through the Old Town Alley Outdoor Gallery, behind the 100 block of North Main Street. New murals are being painted and added to the alley. Be sure to walk across the street to see the new mural at Maag Prescription and Medical Supply titled “Mother and Sisters,” by artists Paula TopSky Houtz, her daughter Taysia, Jon Hanley and Heidi Yerbich.
Cherub Capers Creations, 308 W. Center St., will be hosting Sarah Austill. Sarah is a fine arts major at Idaho State University, and she will be sharing her beautiful voice singing the classics from the '40s and '50s.
Gate City Coffee, 320 W. Center St., will be open for art walk. Stop in to enjoy all of the beautiful framed pieces of art and history decorating the shop and enjoy a delicious hot or cold beverage.
The Shady Lady, Too “ArtiQues,” 315 W. Center St., will be featuring various art. Ron Lewis will be presenting the first series of paintings of “Local Iconic Characters of Pocatello." Visit Shady’s second location in the Historic Kane Building.
Brick 243, 243 W. Center St., will be open and serving delicious food and beverages during and after the art walk.
Kanda's and Co., 159 S. Main St., is excited to announce that back by popular demand is vocal artist Lenet Neifert. Lenet will be entertaining from 5 to 8 p.m. Lenet has prepared a line-up of 1970s songs and will be in full ’70s attire. An award will be presented to the best dressed in ’70s outfits they see downtown during the evening. Refreshments will be served.
Arepas Factory, inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St., will be open for dinner and beverages until 9 p.m.
DNH Studios, Station Square Suite G, has a shop full of handmade items and art. Be sure to stop in.
The Union Taproom and 313 Whiskey Bar, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel, will be hosting BOGO happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. and open mic beginning at 7 p.m.
At the Historic Downtown Alley, located on the backside of the Historic Church-White Building, on the east-facing alley on the 300 block of East Center Street, stroll through the collection of murals created in June 2021.
Craftology Company, 525 E. Center St., will be hosting a do-it-yourself free mini-craft event during the art walk.
The Gallows Frames & Gifts, 150 S. Fourth Ave., will be hosting Sheila Bush, an artist whose paintings showcase a tenuous balance between reality and dreams, highlighting the contrast between the defined immediacy of the natural world and the intangible, wandering world of abstraction.
Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave., will be continuing their tribute to all Eastern Idaho offers with a selection of photos promoting play local and drink PVB. Live in the loft will be Hired Gun, headed up by Cody Simpkins, performing from 8 p.m. to midnight.
Don’t miss Saturday’s Oldies Rod & Custom Car Show, a fundraising event for the Senior Activity Center, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. We can’t wait to see all of the cool cars and enjoy all of the family-friendly, fun activities on Saturday. Plan to join us on the grassy area behind Station Square.
Upcoming events:
First annual Molinelli's Downtown Block Party on Aug. 12 from 5 to 9 p.m. Gas, Food & Lodging live on stage. Food, beverages, giveaways and more on the 100 block of North Main Street.
Maag Prescription & Medical Supply annual Customer Appreciation barbecue on Aug. 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Vendor registration is now open for this year's Welcome Back Orange & Black coming up on Aug. 22 from 4 to 7 p.m. Visit www.historicdowntownpocatello.com/activities to view the agreement. Help us welcome back our ISU Bengals and promote your business in one exciting afternoon.
For more information about all the exciting events coming up in Historic Downtown Pocatello, visit us on Facebook and click on "events."