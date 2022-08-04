Please plan to join us in Historic Downtown Pocatello on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. for First Friday Art Walk. Come for a charming evening stroll through our shops and galleries featuring local and regional art, music, food, fashion, summer home decor and more. Plan to stay downtown for a delicious dinner, drinks, dancing and live music.

Take a look at what our merchants have planned and get downtown this weekend.

Recommended for you