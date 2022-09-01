Please plan to join us in Historic Downtown Pocatello on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. for First Friday Art Walk. Come for a charming evening stroll through our shops and galleries featuring local and regional art, music, food, fashion, summer home decor and more. Plan to stay downtown for a delicious dinner, drinks, dancing and live music.
Take a look at what our merchants have planned and get downtown.
Wysteriasage & The Vintage Menagerie, 658 N. Main St., has fun new terrariums and vintage treasures to enjoy. Light refreshments will be served.
The Stump, 510 N. Main St., will be featuring live music by Dustin Armstrong.
The Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main St., will host A Little Shop of Mystical Charm, with beautiful mystical bottle jewelry. Local artist showing during her first art walk.
The Mystic Market will be located inside the parking lot on the corner of West Lander and North Main Street, from 5 to 9 p.m. Come get a reading or some energy healing work, grab some delicious food and experience the magic of the Mystic Market.
The Grecian Key Restaurant, 314 N. Main St., will host live music by Ray. Enjoy a delicious dinner and live music.
Enchantments, 233 N. Main St., will be hosting a palm reader, tarot reader, aura camera and a local author. Be sure to stop in.
The New Knowledge Adventures program will be located inside Leadership Pocatello Park, between Main Steam Coffee & Desserts and Round River Baking, sharing their new class schedule for the upcoming year. Stop by and learn more about this education opportunity.
Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St., will be hosting 2 ½ Mile Art. Villano’s Italian will be open inside the brewery serving dinner.
Vain & Vintage, 145 N. Main St., will have a variety of vintage art and handmade jewelry available. Refreshments will be served.
Main Street Mercantile & Antiques, 134 N. Main St., will be hosting artist Julie Jorgensen. Julie makes stunning bracelets and other jewelry pieces.
Cottonwood Junction, 141 N. Main St., will have tickets available for the Historic Home Tour benefiting NeighborWorks Pocatello. Visit 10 historic locations during the tour in October. Cottonwood Junction also invites you to stroll through the Old Town Alley Outdoor Gallery, behind the 100 block of N. Main St. New murals were added during August. Be sure to walk across the street to see the new mural at Maag Prescription and Medical Supply titled “Mother and Sisters,” by artists Paula TopSky Houtz, her daughter Taysia, Jon Hanley and Heidi Yerbich.
Studio 118, 118 N. Main St., will be showing jewelry pieces made by five local artists. The work exemplifies uniqueness in creating objects to wear.
Cherub Capers Creations, 308 W. Center St., invites you in to view all of their amazing collectibles, art, décor and more.
Gate City Coffee, 320 W. Center St., will be open for art walk. Stop in to enjoy all of the beautiful, framed pieces of art and history decorating the shop and enjoy a delicious hot or cold beverage.
Brick 243, 243 W. Center, will be open and serving delicious food and beverages during and after the art walk.
Kanda's and Co., 159 S. Main St., is excited to announce that back by popular demand is vocal artist Lenet Neifert. Lenet will be entertaining from 5 to 8 p.m. Refreshments will be served.
Arepas Factory, inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St., will be open for dinner and beverages until 9 p.m.
Station Square will be hosting vendors from the Crafter’s Market during the art walk and again on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
DNH Studios, inside Station Square, will be hosting Rhonda Pinkerton and her Pink Tiful of Love Jewelry.
Off the Rail Brewing, 228 S. Main St., will host Summer Bloom performing live from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
The Union Taproom and 313 Whiskey Bar, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel, will be hosting BOGO happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. and open mic beginning at 7 p.m.
Historic Downtown Alley, located on the backside of the Historic Church-White Building, on the east-facing alley on the 300 block of E. Center St., stroll through the collection of murals created in June 2021.
Craftology Company, 525 E. Center, will be hosting a DYI free windmill mini block event during art walk.
Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. 1st Ave., will host featured artist Patrick Sweeney who embraces the idea that everyday items can be art. From chess boards to light switches, his pieces are meant to be both functional and centers visual of interest. Live in the Loft will be Soulful of Blues, performing from 8 p.m. to midnight.
On Saturday, plan to enjoy:
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Crafters Market at Station Square is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Brunch at Off the Rails, 228 S. Main St., is served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with bottomless mimosas for $13 and evening live music.
Brunch specials at the First National Bar, 232 W. Center St., every Saturday.
Five dollar bloody Mary’s and Margaritas at The Yellowstone Y Lounge and Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St.
Nine dollar barbecue lunch buffet is open at the Union Taproom, 299-201 W. Bonneville St., from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. and evening live music.
Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St., opens at 11 a.m., with Villano's Italian serving delicious menu options. Mug club specials begin at 3 p.m.
Create a Sigil class at MIP - My Intuitive Paula- MIP Life Designs, 147 S. Arthur Ave., from noon to 1 p.m.
Chase Ricks live at The Stump, 510 N. Main St., 6:30 p.m.
DJ Bingo Bourbon Barrel at Bourbon Barrel Bar, 238 W. Clark St., 7 p.m.
Sons of Bannock Live in the Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. 1st Ave., starting at 8 p.m.
For more information about all the exciting events coming up in Historic Downtown Pocatello, please visit us on Facebook and click on "events."