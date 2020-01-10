POCATELLO — The art and photography of Barb North will be featured at the Portneuf Valley Audubon Society’s meeting Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Marshall Public Library community room.
North — a local birder, artist and Portneuf Valley Audubon Society president — will show some of her bird art and nature paintings, along with her local photos that she uses for inspiration. The public is invited to join this relaxed evening of colorful images.
This month’s Portneuf Valley Audubon Society field trip is the annual Snake River eagle count on Saturday that is also open to the public. PVAS leaders will lead the eagle count field trip from American Falls Dam downstream to Raft River. Some eagles are already on their nests. Most of the count will be done from vehicles, although participants will walk to the Snake River at available access points, so participants should dress for the weather and bring some snacks and a friend. The trip should be done by noon
To participate, meet at 8 a.m. in the lower ISU campus parking lot by the bison sculpture behind the Idaho Museum of Natural History Building near 5th and Dillon.
The PVAS completed Audubon Christmas Bird Counts of the Pocatello and American Falls Reservoir areas. Eight people and four feeder watchers conducted the 52nd Pocatello Bird Count on Dec. 14, with light snow falling most of the day. The group found 62 species, including both a blue jay up Mink Creek and a Steller’s jay at a feeder up Pocatello Creek.
On Dec. 28, nine volunteers counted birds in the Aberdeen area, Springfield Ponds, Fort Hall Bottoms and Michaud Flats as part of the American Falls Reservoir Christmas Bird Count. They found 57 species, which included 40 bald eagles (20 adult and 20 immature). Some of the other highlights were 1,158 trumpeter swans and 264 magpies.
For general information about the PVAS, visit www.pvas.us.