POCATELLO — Looking for a Christmas experience? The art exhibit, “Let Us Glory in the Lord,” is a beautiful tribute to the life of Jesus Christ. It will be displayed Tuesday through Dec. 10 at Ashley Furniture Store in Pocatello. The display is free to the public so stop in anytime during regular business hours, 10 am to 7 pm.
The theme of the show is an interpretation of a scriptural phrase written about or spoken by the Savior, Jesus Christ. The exhibit is organized by, Kevin & Ann Loveland, long-time area residents.
The exhibit features the work of several southeast Idaho residents. Pocatello artist, Emily Pugmire will show, “Christ in the Garden.” Blackfoot resident Ken Spencer will display his painting, “Gethsemane.” Grace resident, Mandy Williams, has a series of paintings many of which examine the role of women in the Savior’s life. Several photos of photographer Megan Owens of Idaho Falls, captures the life of the Savior as the good shepherd.
The show has a special youth category which features entries by Lilly Pollard, age 16, and Skyler Oswald, age 10.
Many other artists’ works are included in the show: Stephanie Carter, Janelle Clark, Sara Forbush, Sydney Haines, Savanah Marutz, Kelly Martin, Amber-Russ Meredith, Anna Olsen, Brian Richardson, Jacob Shumway, Frances Simpson, Henry Snell, Deana Steel, Eva Timothy and Kathleen Torgesen Murdock.
This first annual event “Let Us Glory in the Lord” could be enjoyed individually, as a family, an office party, church organization, and as an artistic study.
The differing style and presentation of each artist is a reminder in itself that Jesus Christ is the Savior of all mankind.
