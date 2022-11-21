good shepherd

Several photos by photographer Megan Owens, of Idaho Falls, captures the life of the savior as the good shepherd.

 Photo courtesy of Ann H. Loveland

POCATELLO — Looking for a Christmas experience? The art exhibit “Let Us Glory in the Lord” is a beautiful tribute to the life of Jesus Christ. It will be displayed from Dec. 6 to Dec. 10 at Ashley Furniture Store, 1950 Hurley Drive in Pocatello. The display is free to the public, so stop in anytime during regular business hours from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The theme of the show is an interpretation of a scriptural phrase written about or spoken by the savior, Jesus Christ. The exhibit is sponsored by Kevin and Ann Loveland, long-time area residents.

