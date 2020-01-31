Art and Neva Lish were married Jan. 20, 1955, in Inkom, Idaho. They were later sealed in the Idaho Falls The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Temple Jan. 31, 1969. A family dinner was held in Pocatello to honor their 65th wedding anniversary. A get together is planned for this spring for family and friends.
They were married by Bishop Joseph Morris in the home of Neva’s parents, Ray and Wilma Larsen. A reception followed at the Highway Inn in Inkom where they danced to the Bert Marley Orchestra from McCammon. There were over 600 people in attendance.
Prior to getting married, Neva worked at Clyde’s station and Reed Iverson’s store in Inkom. Art worked at the Naval Ordinance plant in Pocatello, making it possible for him to purchase the Premium Oil full-service station in Blackrock from Ed South. Art and Neva lived in the back of the service station through the winter, staying warm from the heat of a wood-burning potbelly stove. That spring, they purchased the white house and moved to Inkom. Later, this house was remodeled and became Neva’s hair salon, the Shear Pleasure. They then bought the brick home by the school.
After several years of Art working at the station in Blackrock, the company built a new station for him on Jefferson and Poplar Streets in Pocatello. Art retired after more than 42 years in business. Neva loved operating her salon, but after 13 years she sold it to work alongside her husband.
Art and Neva served in many positions in the LDS church, including a mission at the Pocatello Veteran’s Home for one year following their move to Chubbuck in November of 2004. They served a second mission in Warm Springs, Nevada. While surviving the 120-degree temperature, they met many good people that they are still friends with today. They have always loved to help and visit with people, who become their friends.
They have three children, 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Children:
Malinda (Ron), Inkom; Cindy (Ty) Smith, McCammon; and Dirk (Kristy) Lish, Reno, Nev.
Grandchildren: Shane (Alyson) Ward, Surprise, Ariz; Heidi (Tyler) Hill, Chubbuck; Justin (Hailey) Smith, Boise; Jandy (Troy) Grover, Idaho Falls; Jesse (Jordan) Smith, Pocatello; Jaden (Heather) Smith, Pocatello; Jonah (Sheli) Lish, Carson City, Nev.; Mathew Lish, Italy Mission; Andrew Lish, Emma Lish and Kamryn Lish of Reno, Nev.
Great-grandchildren: Addison, Daxton, Tate, Hudson, Quincy, Tyden, Kayson, Jaxon, Paisley, Logan, Daeson, Tevan, Kaebryn, Brooke, Carson, Emma and Wyatt.
Art and Neva would like to thank both family and friends for their love and friendship, and for a successful life. We wish all of you a happy and healthy life.