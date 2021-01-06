On this day, Jan. 10, 90 years ago, this beautiful lady was born. She was married for over 60 years to the love of her life and raised seven children.
She currently has 15 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
She has worked in various industries, from being a telephone operator when she was young, to accounting, to retail, to financial, etc. Arlene is currently working for Club Demonstration Services at Costco in Pocatello, so if you see this lovely lady talking about products from there, wish her a very happy birthday.
COVID-19 permitting, we will have an open house for her this summer. We love you, Mom.