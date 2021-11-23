BLACKFOOT — The Community Family Clinic in Blackfoot is partnering with Area Agency on Aging to host a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic.
The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Bingham County Senior Center, 20 E. Pacific St. in Blackfoot
While the goal is to immunize as many people 60 and older as possible, the event is open to all who are eligible for vaccine and booster shots, regardless of age or residence.
"We're excited to be able to offer this service to anyone who wants to get immunized against COVID-19," said Community Family Clinic Outreach and Enrollment Counselor Mariana Pablo Flores. "Especially entering the holiday season, it's important that people are able to gather as safely as possible."
Community Family Clinic provides quality, affordable primary health care services and has offices in Blackfoot, Idaho Falls and Roberts.
The Area V Agency on Aging is responsible for developing, coordinating and administering comprehensive systems of community-based services to maximize independence and quality of life for those persons 60 years of age and older.
