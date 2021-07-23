Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Why are sponges so dirty? They contact food particles that accumulate in the wet sponge to provide food for bacteria and other microorganisms to grow. What’s more, sponges are often wet and are left in damp areas in or near the sink, which are ideal conditions for germs to multiply. In such ideal conditions, bacteria can double at a rate of every 10 to 30 minutes.
The Food and Drug Administration’s Food Code prohibits restaurants from using sponges to make the final wipe of surfaces that come into contact with food. A clean cloth is required. Reconsider using kitchen sponges as a way to wipe surfaces in your food preparation areas.
Keep your kitchen safe with these simple tips.
Sponges are typically not properly — or regularly — sanitized before their next use. Make sure the sponge does not have any metal in it then microwave the wet sponge for one minute to get rid of a significant portion of the bacteria. If you don’t have a microwave, place the sponge in the wash cycle of a dishwasher to destroy most of the bacteria.
What doesn’t work to sanitize sponges? Just rinsing and squeezing out a sponge under running water is not going to remove bacteria. And soaking sponges in 10 percent bleach (about twice as concentrated as household bleach) for three minutes or in lemon juice or water for one minute wasn’t much better than doing nothing in a United State Department of Agriculture study.
If you don’t want to go through all of this to keep your sponges clean, don’t use sponges in the kitchen. Keep a supply of clean dishcloths handy, or use paper towels to wipe up spills. Start out each morning with a fresh, dry dish cloth. At the end of the day, toss the used cloth into the laundry hamper.
Julie Buck, EdD, RDN, is a registered dietitian, food safety and health educator employed at the University of Idaho Extension, Bingham County. She can be reached at (208)785-8060 or jhbuck@uidaho.edu.
