Recently I was reading the accounts leading up to Jesus’ crucifixion and resurrection, and was struck by Luke 19:41-44, describing Jesus approaching Jerusalem on Palm Sunday. As Jesus approached Jerusalem, He wept (Luke 19:44). The only other time scripture says that Jesus wept was when He was about to raise Lazarus from the tomb (John 11:35). In analyzing these two passages in their historical context it is interesting that Jesus seemed to weep over two totally different, and perhaps opposite, things. As He wept over Jerusalem, it appears that Jesus is weeping because by rejecting Jesus, the people of Jerusalem were choosing to miss their appointment with God, their opportunity to be restored to a right relationship with God. Jesus knew that the leaders of Judaism and many of the people would reject Him, reject God’s anointed one sent to deliver them. So Jesus wept for the misery that was coming because they didn’t want the Kingdom Jesus was offering to them, nor peace with God (Luke19:42) through surrendering their lives to Jesus.
As a result, in about 40 years, they would live to see Jerusalem surrounded by Roman armies, its population raped and pillaged, and the Temple destroyed. It occurred just as Jesus predicted. Jesus knew these events were in their future, even as the religious power brokers and the Roman representatives turned Him over to the executioners. As for the Jews, they did not return God’s love, and instead set Jesus up with false accusations, humiliated Him, and crucified Him. Jesus wept because they were missing the time (the “Kairos” time, the perfect timing, the time of God-given opportunity) to commit themselves to Him. To reject the mercy of God is to choose self-destruction. So Jesus wept, knowing that they were choosing heartache and chaos.
In contrast, in John 11, Jesus wept because He was calling Lazarus out of the peace and bliss of living with God in a place of love, beauty, and intimate fellowship with God and bringing him back into this sinful world. I must say, that this is speculation, but it is the best explanation of why Jesus would weep in bringing Lazarus back from the dead. Lazarus was Jesus’ friend, as were Mary and Martha. Shouldn’t it be a time of joy to see Lazarus alive again? Our first instinct is to assume that life here is superior to what happens after we die. If the person rejected God their whole life, and thereby were in Hell, in a place of eternal torment, then bringing them back here would be sheer joy. It would be a rescue mission.
So why did Jesus weep in John 11:35? Because Jesus, having lived in Heaven in God’s presence, knew the beauty and peace and joy that Lazarus was experiencing. But He knew that He was supposed to raise Lazarus from the dead, to demonstrate to people that Jesus has the power to resurrect those who believe in Him. It would be an encouragement and help to the disciples to believe later, when Jesus would resurrect and visit them on that first Easter Sunday.
What is interesting is that Jesus really wept for the same reason in both of these cases. The common truth, the common thread, is that the eternal life which Jesus brings, and the opportunity to live in the presence of God and visit with God all the time, is one of the greatest joys in this universe. He wept because the Jewish leaders, and many of the people of Jerusalem said “No” to a relationship
where God would visit with them, and allow them to visit with Him anytime, and anywhere. It is sad, it is a loss, it is grief and weeping, to miss out on visiting with God.
Lazarus was visiting with God after He died, because of his faith in Jesus. He was in a place where there were no mean people, no hatred, no backstabbing, no plotting of death and destruction. Jesus wept because Lazarus would need to leave His visit to Heaven, and return to a mean world that would instantly begin to plan ways to kill Lazarus, because Jesus had raised him from the dead (cf. John 12:10-11).
Anytime we reject God, and the opportunities He gives us to visit with Him, He weeps. God loves us, and loves to be with us, and loves us to love Him. Are you visiting with God? Or are you missing appointments?
Award-winning columnist Dr. Ed Jordan is pastor of Gwynn’s Island Baptist Church, Gwynn, VA. He can be reached at szent.edward@gmail.com.