Ed Jordan

I recently began reading a classic book, A History of Christianity by Yale University professor, Kenneth Scott Latourette. In his introduction he discusses the difficulty of a person chronicling history, because a person actually observing happenings does not know what events are really historical events. How can you tell what events will impact the world for years to come? If a chronicler is too far removed from the events, sources become sketchy and their understanding of the many seemingly minor non-recorded factors disappear. If the chronicler is in too close the event, the person has no way to know if any event will turn out to be of historical value.

This concept brought an interesting thought to my mind. Most of the people who did things that later became historically noteworthy or amazing, especially in regards to church history, were not at the time attempting to make history. They were living their lives as they felt God was leading them to do, utilizing their God-given gifts, participating in their God-given opportunities, and trying to accomplish what they could to serve God, serve others, or better the world.

