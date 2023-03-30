I recently began reading a classic book, A History of Christianity by Yale University professor, Kenneth Scott Latourette. In his introduction he discusses the difficulty of a person chronicling history, because a person actually observing happenings does not know what events are really historical events. How can you tell what events will impact the world for years to come? If a chronicler is too far removed from the events, sources become sketchy and their understanding of the many seemingly minor non-recorded factors disappear. If the chronicler is in too close the event, the person has no way to know if any event will turn out to be of historical value.
This concept brought an interesting thought to my mind. Most of the people who did things that later became historically noteworthy or amazing, especially in regards to church history, were not at the time attempting to make history. They were living their lives as they felt God was leading them to do, utilizing their God-given gifts, participating in their God-given opportunities, and trying to accomplish what they could to serve God, serve others, or better the world.
It is my observation that people who set out to make history, rarely did so in a positive way. Paradoxically, people who live to utilize their lives in service of others, often end up making history. Jesus taught that Christians please God when we become servants of others, instead of trying to lord it over others. “But among you it will be different. Whoever wants to be a leader among you, must be your servant … For even the Son of Man came not to be served, but to serve others, and to give His life as a ransom for many.” (Matthew 20:26, 28 NLT).
In developing this concept further, I thought of Billy Graham as an example. Billy Graham did not set out to become the most well-known preacher in modern world history. He did not set out to become the spiritual advisor to multiple presidents and world leaders over the years. He did not set out to become the person who has probably spoken before more people in the world, than anyone else currently alive. He set out to live his life every day for Jesus Christ. He recognized that God had given him his life, and that he was responsible to use that life for the glory of God. This he did. Boy, did he!
The amazing thing that characterized Billy Graham over all his years of exemplary service, was that he never took the credit for the things God was doing through his life. He never let success go to his head. For him, success was being a servant of Jesus Christ, doing what Jesus asked him to do, and doing it as well as he could. Billy Graham did not set out to make a mark in history. Because of that, and the fact that he spent his life doing what God asked him to do, he became a major historical figure of the last century.
The application of all this for each person reading this column, is to encourage you to consider your own life, and think about what it is God has placed you here to accomplish. Jesus taught that if you want to be great in God’s Kingdom, then learn to be the servant of all. Trying to become a lord over others leads to arrogance, ineffectiveness, separation, and
disdain. Serving others day by day in your daily routine, helps others reach their potential, and in so doing multiplies the ripple-effect of the impact that your life is making in this world.
As you and I daily set out to be instruments of God’s agenda in the world, by doing what He asks us to do, when God asks us to do it, we are contributing to history, i.e. to “His story.” Whenever we try to make history on our own and with us at its center, we are contributing to our-story, not His-story. It is God who knows what the world needs most at any particular time, and God uses us to meet the need.
May you faithfully live for God each day, so that you will impact history and eternity! If it seems no one noticed, that’s okay, because God noticed. Great people value others as more important than themselves. They serve others. It is often the people who are daily contributing to making others successful, without ever expecting fanfares, that are the real shapers of, and contributors to, history. Go make some history!
Award-winning columnist Dr. Ed Jordan is pastor of Gwynn’s Island Baptist Church, Gwynn, VA. He can be reached at szent.edward@gmail.com.
