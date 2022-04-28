Intentions are everywhere, as are the consequences of our intentions. An important evidence of a life well-spent can be found in the person’s intentions.
This last week I had the privilege to speak at the Celebration of Life Service of a mentor of ours, who groomed us to become international missionaries, and to live effectively in cultures different from our own. This wonderful lady spent her life intentionally investing her life, and the valuable lessons she had learned, into the lives of others. Her overarching purpose was for God to use those she touched to accomplish His fruitful will, impacting lives beyond the grave and into eternity.
After I shared some of Corella’s characteristic attributes, I took my seat on the platform. The lady next to me thanked me for my comments. Then she shared an experience when she and Corella had worked hard to prepare a test for their students, and at the end of the day, Corella suggested they go out for a bite to eat. The lady talked about what happened during that time, and then said: “She was always intentional in what she did. She intentionally suggested we go eat, so they could hone their plans further. It wasn’t enough just to do something, you had to accomplish an objective as a result of what you do. For Corella, life and decisions were always intentional, always with a purpose.” I commented that she was absolutely correct and that being intentional was a dominant characteristic of Corella’s life.
In many of the courses and seminars of my doctoral program, there was a heavy emphasis on becoming more and more intentional in our lives and in our ministries. Investing time, life and energy is something that should be done with purpose, intending to accomplish worthwhile things, instead of just spinning your wheels. But first we must determine what things are worthwhile. What are the objectives that contribute to investing our lives well? How can our time and energy be wisely spent?
While I can’t approach these questions thoroughly in a short column, you can spend some time thinking about the purposes God has for your life. Unfortunately, many today have been taught that a meaningful and purposeful life needn’t include God. However, if you presume that the few years spent living in this body is all there is to life, then your purposes become trivial: entertaining yourself, having fun, using all your resources to do so, or making lots of money to spend, etc.
If on the other hand, the overarching purpose of your life is to become the person God created you to be, to love and serve Him, to love others, to help others perceive God and His purposes, then your intentions and investments will live on after you are gone.
We were never intended to live life on autopilot, or to be thoughtless, impulsive beings, living as just victims of fate. God created us to be active agents, caring for His creation, making decisions and helping others grow closer to Him. To become participants in what God is doing requires focused living and embracing large, overarching purposes that factor into our intentional living.
Jesus, in the Garden of Gethsemane, when facing His future to go to the cross for the sacrificial death for mankind, intentionally chose to fulfill God’s will for His life. Read Jesus’ intentional decision, recorded in Luke 22:42 (NLT): “Father, if you are willing, please take this cup of suffering away from me. Yet I want Your will to be done, not mine.”
The starting place for each of us in living intentionally is to make choices that line up with God’s will. As we intentionally affirm to God that we want to carry out His will and purposes in our life, God blesses our prayers and decisions. Thus, our number one intention should be to do what God wants to accomplish in each situation, to say what God wants said and to choose that which is aligned with God’s character and purposes, as revealed in Jesus and the Bible.
Do you live your life fully engaged in the decisions you make, seeking to know what God wishes to accomplish in and through your life and your choices? Or do you just go with the flow, caught up in meaningless whirlpools that use lots of energy, spinning and going nowhere?
Why not give some thought to the characteristics God wants to develop in your life? In 1 Corinthians 13:4-7 and Philippians 4:4-9 God gives you some good characteristics to intentionally develop in your life. Intentional living requires intentional choices to develop intentional characteristics.
Award-winning columnist Dr. Ed Jordan is pastor of Gwynn’s Island Baptist Church in Gwynn, Virginia. He can be reached at szent.edward@gmail.com.