POCATELLO — Congratulations to Landon Moon, a fourth-grade learner attending Lewis & Clark Elementary, and Saffron French, an eighth-grade learner attending Irving Middle School, who were chosen as the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 April C.A.K.E. Award recipients. C.A.K.E. stands for character, attitude, kindness and encouragement.
Landon received two nominations for this award — signifying a first for the C.A.K.E. Award. He was nominated by Mrs. Krichbaum and Mr. Mettinger.
Mrs. Krichbaum is the school counselor at Lewis & Clark Elementary School. In her nomination letter, Ms. Krichbaum wrote: “I have known Landon Moon since first grade. I recognized him immediately because of his leadership and empathy skills. He never hesitates to help others and takes the lead to accomplish tasks and goals. Landon has an inner intuition to point out strengths in others, especially if they are struggling. He interacts with all learners and treats them with kindness and respect. It does not matter what job or task needs to be done, he consistently has a growth mindset, which brings out the positive qualities in others. One of many examples of Landon’s character is his work ethic with the Green Recycling team. The duties can get dirty and not a lot of fun. However, that does not stop him from completing the job and helping his teammates stay on task. His positive modeling encourages learners to do their very best. In work and play, Landon consistently encourages others to be honest and kind. He takes the time to understand the feelings of others and immediately becomes a friend with learners who feel lonely.”
Mr. Mettinger is Landon’s fourth grade teacher. In his nomination letter, Mr. Mettinger wrote: “Landon Moon displays excellent character, kindness, great attitude and encouragement on a daily basis. One example of this is a time when another learner was struggling and having a difficult time. Landon offered to help that learner and showed amazing patience and kindness. When he was done, I went to him and gave him a good choice ticket, which qualifies him for a drawing at the end of the week. Landon said he didn’t want that ticket because he just wanted to help and that was enough for him. He is a great kid!”
Saffron was nominated by her teacher, Mr. Kyler Miller. In his nomination letter, Mr. Miller wrote: “Saffron was told by friend and classmate that she wanted some new shoes, and Saffron felt that this other student needed and deserved a new pair of shoes that she could be proud of. Saffron has expressed that this particular student is also an amazing student and wanted her to recognize that in herself. Saffron used her own funds to gift this student a gift card for the other student to purchase a new pair of Nike shoes for her to wear to school. Saffron is one of the most caring and kind individuals that I have come in contact with. She is a fantastic student and an even better person as demonstrated by this act. She is more deserving than anyone I can think of for this award.”
Landon and Saffron were recognized at the board of trustees meeting on April 19. McDonald’s provides each learner and their nominators with a gift card, along with $50 to purchase books for the school’s media center in the recipients’ names.
PCSD 25 believes a safe, supportive, caring and respectful environment is critical to student learning. The District Education Foundation, in partnership with McDonald’s, supports the Learner-of-the-Month C.A.K.E. Award to recognize students who show great character. The district recognizes one elementary learner and one secondary learner from October through May. Nominations for the C.A.K.E. Award are submitted by a teacher who has observed the nominee’s behavior and are approved by the school’s principal.