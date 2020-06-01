POCATELLO — NeighborWorks Pocatello is currently accepting applications for its “Spruce Up the Block” program, which provides resources to those wishing to make exterior improvements to their properties. Matching grant funds of $1,000 per household will be awarded to localized groups of five or more residents that collaborate together and each agrees to make the improvements to their own properties during the current calendar year.
The Spruce Up the Block program is designed with three main goals in mind. First, that neighbors get to know one another. Second, that the neighborhood becomes a more beautified and vibrant area and third, that momentum is created for the neighborhood to continue working together in future endeavors to create a more connected and revitalized community.
In order to qualify for the matching grant funds, five or more residents living in the same neighborhood must each agree to undertake a project that will cost at least $2,000, but in return, NeighborWorks Pocatello would pay $1,000 to each participating resident to help offset costs. Eligible improvement projects include exterior painting, porch repairs, new siding, new roofs, sidewalk repairs/replacements, awnings, exterior lighting, landscaping and more. Owner-occupied and rental properties are both eligible.
The work may be completed by the homeowner or a contractor. Grant funds may not be used to pay for tools or equipment or for compensation to homeowners for their own labor. Preference will be given to groups that live in one of the six central Pocatello neighborhoods, including Old Town, Alameda, Bonneville, Mountain View, College or Lewis & Clark.
“I’ve seen firsthand how programs like this have helped uplift neighborhoods in other communities that are similar to Pocatello, and I really like the neighbor to neighbor approach, “ said mark Dahlquist, executive director of NeighborWorks Pocatello. “It’s one thing for a single resident to upgrade the exterior of their property, but if we could get four or five residents within the same vicinity concurrently making upgrades, that would be a huge lift to an entire neighborhood.”
NeighborWorks Pocatello staff members will also be available to provide residents with help in the areas of planning and organizing of their projects. The organization also offers the service of a lawn & garden tool lending library that will be available to the residents to use on their projects. NWP looks forward to expanding this program in the future so that more and more neighborhood groups can participate in the Spruce Up the Block program.
Funding for the program is limited; therefore, residents are encouraged to make application prior to July 1. Applicants must live within the Pocatello city limits and groups are encouraged to appoint a team captain. The application is available on the NeighborWorks Pocatello website at www.nwpocatello.org (look for the story about the program on the front page of the website, which has a link to the application) or by calling 208-232-9468.
Spruce up the Block program is just one of many programs NeighborWorks Pocatello utilizes to uplift central Pocatello neighborhoods. Other programs include the Curb Appeal Award, which recognizes residents who do an outstanding job with landscaping their homes, the Lawn & Garden Tool Lending Library and its Home Improvement Loan Program. Funds for the Spruce up the Block program were raised primarily through multiple years of raffle ticket sales.