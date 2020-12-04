POCATELLO — In a campus email Friday morning, President Kevin Satterlee announced that Karen Appleby will serve as interim provost of Idaho State University. Appleby will begin serving in the role in January and hold the position until a successful candidate is hired.
Earlier this semester, Laura Woodworth-Ney announced her plans to accept another opportunity away from ISU. Woodworth-Ney’s last day at the university will be mid-January.
“As our university looks to the future, it is important that we have strong interim leadership to lay the right foundation for our success and to continue the momentum on the projects we already have underway,” said President Satterlee. “Karen’s dedication to our university is unparalleled, and she has the great respect and admiration of her colleagues across campus. I look forward to collaborating with her to continue our mission of education.”
Appleby first came to ISU in 2004 as an assistant professor in the department of sports science and physical education. During her time as a Bengal, she also served as interim dean of the College of Education for two years. She is currently the director of ISU’s faculty development and instructional enhancement center, the Program for Instructional Effectiveness. Under her leadership, the PIE has created new and innovative approaches to faculty development on campus.
“I am honored to serve the university in this capacity,” said Appleby. “I am excited to help support the positive momentum that Laura and her team have created.”
Appleby received her bachelor’s degree from Hanover College and her master’s degree and a doctorate from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. In 2010 she was recognized as the ISU Distinguished Teacher and was also the recipient of the 2013 ISU Achievement Award, which recognized her “personal actions, generosity, and self-sacrifice on behalf of the university by a faculty member.”
Early in the spring semester, the university will announce the search timeline for hiring ISU's next provost. The national search process will include listening sessions and faculty feedback. The goal is to have a successful candidate announced and hired before fall 2022.