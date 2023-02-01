Anthony Klotz

POCATELLO — Anthony Klotz of the University College of London, who predicted and coined the term “the Great Resignation,” will offer a free presentation to the public Feb. 15 at the Stephens Performing Arts Center at Idaho State University.

The talk, titled, “Leading through Uncertainty and Shaping the Future of Work,” begins at 7 p.m. and was made possible through a sponsorship from Lookout Credit Union. Klotz’s presentation is a part of the Idaho State University College of Business’s Bill Stratton Distinguished Scholar Research Seminar Series.

