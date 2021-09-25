There’s a lot of disagreement about several topics in health, politics and anything else people choose to take a stance on.
No matter what side you’re on, stress levels are higher than they’ve ever been.
We have always known that stress is detrimental to your health.
The Journal of Hypertension, which is an American Heart Association publication, just reemphasized in a study of over 400 adults that those who have high stress levels (via hormones detected in their urine) are more likely to develop high blood pressure and have a much greater risk of cardiovascular disease, including heart attacks and strokes.
As a response to our disagreements, stress is through the roof, as no one seems to be able to have a calm and collected discussion with respect to anyone else’s opinions.
This is very concerning to those of us who care for others.
As people respond to and search for some sort of relief from it, many people are led to alcohol and other drugs including legal ones such as Xanax from their physicians.
This, in my opinion, does nothing but breed other issues just as concerning.
I received a lot of positive feedback from an article I did on L-Theanine for anxiety this last August, so I’d like to expand on that with another one of my favorite herbal interventions.
I tell people all the time we cannot control your stressors, but we can do things to allow your body and brain to deal with them better.
Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera) is one of those interventions. I’m sure many of you are familiar with this wonderful herbal but let me just quickly review it, as it is certainly worth considering after talking to your own physician about your unique needs, to help combat the physiological effects of all the stress we are experiencing.
Ashwagandha reduces activation of the hypothalamic–pituitary–adrenal axis and cortisol (the stress hormone) release when it is overactive — for example when you are discussing politics.
One double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial evaluated the effects of Ashwagandha on serum cortisol and on reducing stress and anxiety. The study used 300 mg of high-concentration, full-spectrum extract from the root of the Ashwagandha plant twice a day.
The study group showed a significant reduction in stress, based on assessment scales over 2 months time relative to the placebo group, and the serum cortisol levels were substantially reduced.
Obviously, the first intercession for disagreement is respect for others’ opinions — that lowers your stress.
Talk to your doctor to see if Ashwagandha may be of benefit to you in preventing cardiovascular disease.
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.