As if our brains do not have to enough to worry about during crazy times like we’re living in today, some well-known plasticizers that have been implicated many times in hormonal disturbances and obesity have now been shown to interfere with nerve conduction signals in your brain.
Bisphenol A (BPA) and Bisphenol S (BPS) have been used in commercial products since the 1960s, primarily in plastic manufacturing such as dental sealants, linings of aluminum cans, glasses and clear water bottles.
In a recent article in Communications Biology, biologists from the University of Bayreuth demonstrated that BPA and BPS affect the delicate balance between different neuronal functions. Some brain cells transmit signals that trigger a state of excitation in downstream cells, while other brain cells have the function of inhibiting downstream cells. This is a very finely tuned balance and the coordination of both excitation and inhibition is essential for an intact central nervous system.
This has multiple implications in both cognitive health and psychiatric disease. While it is nearly impossible to avoid all toxins in our environment, there are some simple things to do to help you avoid these two hormonal disruptors, obesity triggers and now brain disruptors.
First and foremost, read the labels of products you get. Do your best to find green alternatives. Never heat up or microwave food in plastic, including all the microwave-safe plastics (as a word “safe” simply means it will not melt in the microwave, but it still releases toxins). Do your best to avoid any drinks in plastic bottles. Use glass containers whenever possible. True health and optimal quality of life is a combination of several small processes or steps.
This is another one to pay attention to, as a long-term consequence can be quite unsavory.
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.