CemeteryCleanup

The cemetery clean-up will continue throughout April.

 Image courtesy of city of Pocatello

POCATELLO — Starting today, crews will remove and discard all flower placement and decorations in Restlawn and Mountain View cemeteries (weather permitting). Please remove and dump trash, flower placements and decorations throughout the cemeteries. This clean-up is expected to last about a month.

Cemetery plot owners wishing to save items are asked to remove and store these items elsewhere until crews have completed the clean-up process. Crews will work during April to complete the clean-up process.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.