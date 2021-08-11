Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
POCATELLO — The annual picnic for all Marines, FMF Corpsmen, members of Pocatello’s Stephen Dee Merrell Detachment No. 698 of the Marine Corps League and associate members of the League is scheduled to take place Saturday. The event is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Jensen’s Grove in Blackfoot. Locate them by looking for the Marine Corps colors, which will be posted on the hill next to the pavilion that is on the shore of the lake.
The League is furnishing hamburgers, hot dogs, buns and condiments, and it asks members to bring a potluck dish to share. They expect to hit the chow line about 11 a.m.
The mission of the Marine Corps League is to promote the interest and to preserve traditions of the United States Marine Corps; strengthen the fraternity of Marines and their families; serve Marines, FMF Corpsmen and FMF chaplains who wear or who have worn the eagle, globe and anchor; and foster the ideals of Americanism and patriotic volunteerism.
Former Marines who are interested in learning more about the Marine Corps League or applying for membership can email the League at stevendmerrellmcl698@gmail.com.
Marine Corps League members meet in Pocatello on the first Thursday of every month beginning at 7 p.m. at the Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building, 300 N. Johnson Ave. in Pocatello.
