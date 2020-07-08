POCATELLO — The annual Idaho State University Retired Employees Reunion, a fixture for the past 16 years, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 virus. The organizing committee hopes it will return to the calendar in 2021.
- By Glenn Alford, Idaho State University
