POCATELLO — The Portneuf Greenway Foundation leaders and Board of Directors are pleased to present the return of the seventh annual Dueling Pianos.
This unique event, featuring live music and entertainment by performing duo Dueling Pianos Anywhere, from Salt Lake City, will be held Feb. 5 at the Clarion Inn in Pocatello. Social hour will begin at 7 p.m. with light appetizers. Dueling Pianos Anywhere will take the stage at 8 p.m. and play for approximately 90 minutes. The first half of the show is suitable for all ages and the second half will be geared for an adult audience.
Tickets for the event are $35 in advance or 2 for $60. Tables of 8 are $350. Tickets are available at tinyurl.com/y7epuebd, and attendees are encouraged to save the date, as seating is limited to 300 guests.
“If you’ve never attended Dueling Pianos, you’re in for an evening of phenomenal musical talent and a whole lot of laughs,” says Greenway President Taelor Jordan-Moss. “The Dueling Pianos play the songs requested by audience members, for generous tips. If you don’t like a song, you can “change the station” by providing cash tips to the performers,” Jordan-Moss explains. Attendees are encouraged to bring plenty of cash for the best entertainment.
Greenway board members, composed of all-volunteer community members from a variety of industries and occupations, operate on a mission “to create a network of paved bicycle and pedestrian trails throughout the greater Pocatello Chubbuck area to enhance the quality of life for residents and visitors by establishing and improving the Portneuf Greenway as a community resource.”
The foundation is a nonprofit organization established in 1992 and is governed by a volunteer board of directors. The Foundation has no paid employees and receives no direct funding from the cities of Pocatello or Chubbuck for public facilities. They meet monthly to execute their master plan to connect 27 miles of fully accessible, paved walking, biking and jogging trails for the Pocatello-Chubbuck area, which is currently over halfway completed.
The most recent phase of trail construction was completed in 2020, a trail that wraps around Portneuf Medical Center. Other planned trails include connecting the existing Monte Vista/Farm Bureau Trail to Pocatello Creek Road near the Monte Vista overpass. This trail will then eventually connect to the Bannock County Event Center and Portneuf Health Trust Wellness Complex via a pedestrian crossing across Pocatello Creek Road.
For more information about the Portneuf Greenway Foundation, visit portneufgreenway.org.