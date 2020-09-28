POCATELLO – Ann Kolsen was recently appointed executive director for Quail Ridge Assisted Living in Pocatello.
Kolsen comes to the assisted living community from Encompass Hospice. Prior to that appointment, she worked for Brookdale Senior Living. She has more than 10 years of health care experience.
“I just like to care for people,” said Kolsen. “I’m a problem-solver, and my passion is seniors.”
Kolsen grew up in Pocatello, where she currently lives. She and her husband, Terrell, have five children and 17 grandchildren.
Quail Ridge is located at 797 Hospital Way.
With headquarters in Cleveland, Tennessee, Century Park Associates manages more than 40 senior living communities in 19 states. For more information about Century Park, visit CenturyPA.com.