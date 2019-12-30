POCATELLO — The Animal Shelter Advisory Board has an opening for immediate appointment.
This volunteer board advises the mayor and Pocatello City Council on matters related to the animal shelter, including management policies, fees, public relations, education programs, customer service and other such matters.
Meetings are held on the fourth Wednesday of each month at noon.
Interested persons living inside the city limits can obtain an application by contacting the mayor’s office at 911 N. 7th Ave., visiting the Advisory Committees link at www.pocatello.us or by calling 208-234-6163.
Applications for membership must be received by Friday.