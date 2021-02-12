POCATELLO — Andy Guerra has been selected the 2020 volunteer of the year by the Senior Activity Center. Guerra began volunteering in 2016, tracking daily served meals data and other activity statistics. He also cashiered and supervised weekend dances for the past three years until COVID-19 shut down the Center in March 2020.
“Andy has also created surveys, training programs, reviews policies and provides advice reaching Pocatello minority and veteran senior citizens for the Center," said Director Anita Valladolid.
“He recently created COVID-19 opening draft plan for the Center to consider if and when the center opens," added Valladolid.
Andy has been a “community volunteer as a board member of health, employment, civil rights, housing, Pocatello Citizen’s Advisory Board and drug/alcohol boards the past 40 years,” concluded Valladolid.
Guerra is a 1972 Idaho State University journalism graduate and later certified as a facilitator with the Pocatello Department of Labor, retiring in 1998 as an adult and youth program recruiter and employment consultant.