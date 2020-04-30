On April 23, Gov. Brad Little announced Idaho Rebounds, outlining in some detail current status on COVID-19 in our state as well as a series of proposed stages that various individuals and businesses can observe on their way to "reopening" and getting our economy and our lives back in action over the coming weeks. "Houses of worship" were included in the list of Stage 1 guidelines, which noted that "houses of worship" could reopen after May 1 if they followed careful social distancing and followed sanitary protocols recommended by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention and our own department of health.
For some, this was cause for great rejoicing. Most of us had ceased in-person worship and moved to recorded or live-streamed worship after March 25 when the governor's statewide stay-home order was announced. At Grace Lutheran Church, we had not gathered for 44 days — more than the days of rain for Noah's Flood or Jesus' time of tempting in the wilderness! (No real comparison there.)
For others, it was a cause for real consternation: "Why are churches being treated differently?? They are absolutely NON-ESSENTIAL!!" goes the all caps texting on the governor's website.
Still others, including many of our pastors locally, found ourselves in a bit of confusion. For on the same page describing Stage 1, individuals are instructed to not gather in groups of any size, public or private. Well, that means worship, right?
We're thankful that reliable folks tracked this down and did gain clarity from the governor's office that confirmed that, "yes," the governor did mean that churches could gather for worship, as long as they followed careful social distancing and sanitary protocols. His thinking appeared to go something like this (my own paraphrase): "In a time where there are anxieties and fears, mental health issues and depression, a rise in suicide from isolation and despair, churches play a key role in aiding our communities. In addition, churches are different from movie theaters, restaurants and bars. They have a 'consistent' clientele. They know where each other sits and they know each other. They know how to behave. They are members of a group that's agreed to work together. They exist to bless others, show God's love, and seek the best for all."
So now we know that we could begin gathering on Sunday, May 3. And we are pretty excited about it.
But we're also being cautious. (When I say "we," I'm referring to a group of Christian pastors who meet weekly to pray for our city and for our congregations — a group who share together what we would call a classic "Biblical worldview.") Why cautious?
Some of us worship a few people. Others of us worship hundreds. Some of us use lots of volunteers in worship. Others can get it done with just a couple of folks. Some of us have large buildings where we can spread out. Others have limited space so that social distancing would require many, many services. Some of us have more vulnerable populations than others. Some of us are happy with what we can do online and are happy to wait another month or more. Others have been chomping at the bit since our hospital is empty, cases are so few, and the parking lot at Walmart is packed.
Here's why I'm writing this on behalf of this group of pastors: We want our community and neighbors to know how deeply we care for you, for our members and for the health of all people. While we are compelled by God's command to share the Good News of Christ's unconditional love to all (Matthew 28:19; Acts 1:8), we are also compelled to follow God's command to "honor those in authority" (3/4 Commandment) to "obey the governing authorities" (Romans 13) to "render to Caesar what is Caesar's" (Mark 12:17) and to live peaceably among our neighbors. We also are under God's command to love our neighbors as ourselves and to sacrifice for their well-being. You must know that we are earnestly striving to balance all those things carefully.
Therefore, we met together specifically to discuss reopening and how to do so faithfully, skillfully and safely. We were honored to have Larry Fisher, the director of public relations for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints here in Southeast Idaho and his counsel was very helpful. Some of us will carefully reopen on May 3. Some will have a "soft opening" to see how protocols work on May 3. Some will wait till May 10. Another said May 17 and still others said they would probably wait till June. But each was gracious and supportive and understanding of the thought process and care taken by the others.
In all cases, each pastor said repeatedly how they would follow the sanitary guidelines and social distancing protocols. There was not a defiant soul in the group. Everyone seeks to care for those who would attend, and also those in our community who might interact with our members in the days to come. We will provide masks, and we've added six new hand sanitizing stations. We have trained teams of ushers to welcome, to seat, to fumigate and wipe down after every service. We're eliminating children's ministry and nursery care — and there's no coffee. And yet we were excited! Eager to share "in person" the joy that we know in a resurrected and victorious Savior. We will take all reasonable care and follow the guidelines of our leaders. We will not be defiant nor reckless. In fact, I can guarantee that our safety measures will far outstrip the many experiences you have now had in our local grocery stores, hardware stores and take-out windows, and they are doing a fantastic job in their own right.
Christian churches are here to serve. That's what we want to do: to give hope and encouragement to our members but also to always have an open door to the hurting and despairing and seeking in our communities. We'll be prepared for you and we'll keep you safe — now and for eternity!
But Christian churches also now have an opportunity to lead. To show that we can, in fact, be compliant with those in authority over us, follow guidelines carefully and also lead the way for others to copy our example.
For we believe that fear has driven the vast majority of all decisions pertaining to COVID-19 to this point. Perhaps this was right and good. But we also believe that it's time for faith to begin speaking into the fear that we might move from darkness to light; from anxiety to peace; from despair to confident hope. Not in reckless defiance, but in wisdom, safety and the promise of a better tomorrow in the love and grace of Christ Jesus, our Savior and Lord.
The Rev. Jonathan M. Dinger is the Pastor at Grace Lutheran Church and School.