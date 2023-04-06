SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The Creation Care Coalition, consisting of the Mormon Environmental Stewardship Alliance, LDS Earth Stewardship, Citizen's Climate Lobby and Mormon Women for Ethical Government, is excited to host a collaborative fireside featuring Darren Parry, former chairman of the Northwestern Band of Shoshone Nation.

The fireside will be 6 p.m. April 15 at the Historic Dome Chapel, 739 S. Ahston Ave. in Salt Lake City, Utah. Attendees can also view the fireside online through Zoom.

