INL EV Infrastructure Lab

INL's vast charging data network has been invaluable to the joint office's efforts to meet these White House deliverables.

 Photo courtesy of INL

The White House recently announced a plan to respond to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s call to make electric vehicle charging more accessible.

Experts across the federal government have identified charging as one of the biggest challenges to meeting growing transportation electrification demand. New recommendations provided by the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation ensure that, as electric vehicle charging infrastructure is deployed nationwide, it will be safe and accessible.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.