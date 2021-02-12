I like easy, but I also want delicious. My cinnamon swirl pancakes are just the ticket. I use the ready-made pancake mix (the kind you only need to add water), but instead of water I use beer. It gives the pancakes a sourdough flavor. I will then mix up a brown sugar, cinnamon and butter drizzle that I pipe in a spiral on the pancakes just before turning. This gives the pancakes a delicious and sweet crunchy swirl that is perfect with the sourdough flavor of the batter. It’s a special morning treat, you’ll be dreaming about.
Belle’s Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes
2 cups pancake mix (water only type)
1 1/3 cups beer (or water)
1/3 cup brown sugar
1 teaspoon cinnamon
2-3 tablespoons melted butter
In a large bowl, mix together the pancake mix and beer (or water) until smooth. In a small bowl, mix together the brown sugar, cinnamon. Stir in the melted butter until mixture is easy to drizzle. Put the sugar mixture in a small plastic bag and cut the end of one of the corners, leaving a tiny hole (like a pastry bag). On a hot greased griddle, pour 1/3 cup of pancake batter. Cook for about a minute. Drizzle the sugar mixture in a spiral on each pancake. Turn and cook until done. Serve plain or with syrup.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.brendastanleybooks.com.