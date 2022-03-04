I love breakfast, and when I have guests visiting, I will often make something special in the morning. My oven pancakes are perfect because they are sweet and delicious and so much easier than traditional pancakes. There is no standing over a stove, watching, flipping, and then trying to keep everything warm. My oven pancakes cook up fluffy and are all done at the same time. Just slice into squares and serve. You can even add blueberries, bananas or chocolate chips on top or divide them into sections, so everyone gets what they want. Either way, this easy dish is delicious and will keep you from hovering over the stove!
Belle’s Oven Pancakes
2 cups all-purpose flour
1/4 cup brown sugar
2 tablespoons granulated sugar
1 tablespoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
2 large eggs
1 1/4 cups whole milk
1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 cup blueberries, sliced strawberries, bananas or other fruit (optional)
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Coat a 9×13 rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray. Make sure you get the sides of the pan as well. Whisk together the flour, brown sugar, sugar, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl. Whisk in the eggs, milk, butter, and vanilla until combined and smooth.
Spread the batter evenly into the pan. Bake for 15-18 minutes until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean and the pancake springs back to the touch. Slice into squares. Serve with syrup if desired.
