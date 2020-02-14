It’s hard to believe but Tales of the Dinner Belle celebrates eight years this week. So let’s party! I’ll bring the appetizers. I love these little, bite-sized treats. Usually they are for special occasions or before a nice dinner, but my spinach and cream cheese puffs are so easy to put together, why not enjoy them more often? These little pinwheels are not just delicious, but they are also appetizing to look at. The spiral of colors and flavors all mix with the light and fluffy pastry. The water chestnuts give the tangy cream cheese and savory red peppers an added crunch. Using crescent roll dough sheets makes this recipe so simple to make, but they look like you spent hours putting them together. A good reason to enjoy these tasty little treats any time.
Belle’s Spinach and Cream Cheese Puffs
- 1 (8 ounce) tube of crescent roll dough (I use the dough sheets)
- 4 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 1 (6 ounce) package of spinach, thawed and drained well (use paper towels to remove moisture)
- 2 tablespoons roasted red peppers, drained and chopped
- 2 tablespoons water chestnuts, diced
On a cutting board, unroll the crescent roll dough. Pinch the seams together to form a rectangular sheet (or use the dough sheets). In a bowl, mix together the cream cheese, spinach, red peppers, and chestnuts. Spoon the mixture evenly over the dough. Starting and the long edge roll like you would a jelly roll. Chill for about 30 minutes, then slice into 16 pieces. Place them about two inches apart, on a parchment lined baking sheet, cut side up. Bake at 350 degrees for 20-25 minutes or until golden brown.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.brendastanleybooks.com.