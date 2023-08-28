The article in the May 29. 1897, Blackfoot News reads “A passenger train and a freight train had orders to meet at American Falls. They met.” A bit of an understatement. The two trains met in a head-on collision that was one of the worst accidents experienced by the Oregon Short Line Railroad.

It was around 4:30 am on a Thursday morning. The westbound passenger train, with Engineer E.C. Heckman at the throttle, arrived at the American Falls station on time and stopped on the main track to wait for the second train. This was when the town of American Falls was located down in the valley next to a free-flowing Snake River. This was the town that drowned under the American Falls Reservoir around thirty years later. The approach from the west included a steep downgrade coming off that bench land you now see at the west end of the Dam.

