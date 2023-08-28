The article in the May 29. 1897, Blackfoot News reads “A passenger train and a freight train had orders to meet at American Falls. They met.” A bit of an understatement. The two trains met in a head-on collision that was one of the worst accidents experienced by the Oregon Short Line Railroad.
It was around 4:30 am on a Thursday morning. The westbound passenger train, with Engineer E.C. Heckman at the throttle, arrived at the American Falls station on time and stopped on the main track to wait for the second train. This was when the town of American Falls was located down in the valley next to a free-flowing Snake River. This was the town that drowned under the American Falls Reservoir around thirty years later. The approach from the west included a steep downgrade coming off that bench land you now see at the west end of the Dam.
Engineer George Moore, in the freight train, felt the train pick up speed as it entered the downgrade and reached to set the air brakes. They didn’t work. He signaled his crew to set the hand brakes, but the speed and the weight of the loaded train was too much for them to overcome. Moore knew he was not going to be able to avoid the collision with the waiting passenger train. He used his whistle to signal Engineer Heckman to back up immediately. Luckily Heckman heard the signal and understood the severity of the situation, but he had a smaller grade behind him, and the steam had been off for a while. He barely had time to get the train rolling when the freight train roared into the station. At the last moment, the crew members on both trains jumped to safety.
The impact was tremendous. Both engines were destroyed, and freight cars derailed, landing in a pile against the depot building. The passenger cars were not so greatly affected since they were already moving backward. No passengers were seriously injured. However, the newspaper reported that nine people at the train station were killed and others injured. A later story said that the dead may have been hitching a ride in the boxcars. The depot was also badly damaged and had to be replaced after the wreck. The commotion awakened the townspeople who ran to the station to give aid.
Thank you to David L. Crowder for details not supplied by the newspaper article.
The Bingham County Historical Society Archive has many other stories in their fine collection of newspapers, books, magazines, and personal histories. They are open to the public Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 am to 3 pm.
The Brown Mansion Museum, is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.