POCATELLO — American Veterans Idaho Post 1 would like to extend an invitation to veterans and the veteran community to a special event on Tuesday from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building, 300 N. Johnson Ave. in Pocatello.
We are hosting U.S. Sen. Jim Risch. He has requested to meet with Idaho veterans, the family of veterans and the veteran community on issues that are germane to the support of veterans. Additionally, Sen. Risch will provide an update on current issues that we face as a nation. We have specially asked him to address U.S. Senate Bill 785: “Leading the Way to Comprehensive Mental Health Care and Suicide Prevention for Veterans.” There will be time to ask a limited number of questions to the senator directly. Our own Katie Purswell, deputy director of health policy for The American Legion, provided testimony on this important issue of mental health and suicide.
This is not a political event or fundraiser. We ask that during the event civility is demonstrated, as we know that political tensions are high.
If you are able to attend this event, you can contact Chris Riley at 208-220-4929 or visit the AMVETS Idaho Post 1 Facebook page to RSVP as we need a general number for attendance.