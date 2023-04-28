The American Legion Stewart Hoover Post #23 will celebrate its 100th Birthday on May 6, 2023, with a Spaghetti Dinner and Auction at their meeting hall on North Fisher Street, beginning at 6 pm. The public is invited to enjoy the festivities and check out the newly remodeled building.
Who is Stewart Hoover and why does our local American Legion Post bear his name? That is the story I would like to tell you today.
Stewart Whiting Hoover was born on July 4, 1895, in Montpelier, Idaho, to Dr. Clayton A Hoover and his second wife, Bessie Rae Brown. He joined two other Hoover children, who had lost their mother at ages 9 and almost 2. Dr. Hoover was the first doctor in Onieda County, which stretched, at that time, from the Utah border to the Montana border. In 1905, Dr Hoover was named the Superintendent of the State Mental Hospital, which brought the family to Blackfoot. They made their home at 490 N. Stout Street, and that house is still standing today. Four more children were born to the family - two boys and two girls – filling the large house to capacity.
Stewart grew into a bright and charming young man who was active in the Debate Team in High School. He was able to finish his studies at Blackfoot High School in only three years and, with the ranking of 2nd in his class, give the Salutatory address at his graduation program, May 24, 1912. He was accepted into West Point and graduated in May of 1917, as a second lieutenant. Stewart and his classmates then sailed for France with the first Expeditionary Forces of World War I. Two months after arriving in France, Stewart was promoted to first lieutenant, and then promoted again by General Pershing to the rank of captain.
On March 1, 1918, while leading a charge against German forces, Stewart Hoover lost his life. His last words were recorded as “Come on, boys. They are ten to one, but we can lick ‘em”. He was buried near Lucerne, France. Stewart was the first West Point graduate to die in World War I and the first of Blackfoot’s young soldiers to be killed in action.
Captain Hoover’s West Point graduation sword hangs on the wall in the American Legion Post building, where his relative, Harvey Bell, attends meetings. Blackfoot High School honored Stewart in their 1918 School Annual as a fallen hometown hero.
In May of 1927. Blackfoot’s 4-year-old American Legion Post contacted May Brown (Mrs. John G. Brown) about buying the Brown Mansion for their meeting hall. The house had been empty since Mr. Browns death in 1924, when Mrs. Brown moved back to Tennessee. Mrs. Brown gave the American Legion a good deal on the house in exchange for naming the Post after Stewart Hoover. Dr Clayton Hoover had been a good friend of John Brown, and Stewart had accompanied the Brown’s on at least two vacation trips through the western states. Following the purchase, the newly named American Legion Post occupied the Brown Mansion until around 1970, more than 40 years. The cannon and the mortar were installed in the yard during those years.
The American Legion was chartered by Congress and organized nationally in 1919 as veterans of World War I began returning home. Membership quickly surpassed 1 million members and posts sprang up across the country. Though known mainly for their ceremony at the funerals of veterans, the Legion focuses on lobbying Congress for better programs serving veterans and service members, and on teaching youth in the communities about patriotism, flag etiquette and citizenship. Their work in
promoting veterans benefits and programs has impacted the lives of millions of veterans and family members nationwide. A list of accomplishments on the Internet took 10 ½ pages to print. This is truly an amazing service organization.
Remember to attend the Dinner and Auction this Friday. Fill up on spaghetti, shake a few hands, bid on the auction items and thank a few veterans for their active service and their continued service through the American Legion Stewart Hoover Post #23.
