AMERICAN FALLS — On Feb. 22, American Falls J.R. Simplot Elementary School received the STEM Certification from the Idaho State School Board. This certification recognizes the school's commitment to excellence in science, technology, engineering and math education.

The STEM Certification is a rigorous process that requires schools to demonstrate their ability to provide high-quality STEM education to their students. Schools must meet specific criteria and standards to earn the certification. These criteria include providing STEM-focused instruction, offering opportunities for students to engage in hands-on learning experiences, and ensuring that all students have access to STEM resources and materials.

