AMERICAN FALLS — On Feb. 22, American Falls J.R. Simplot Elementary School received the STEM Certification from the Idaho State School Board. This certification recognizes the school's commitment to excellence in science, technology, engineering and math education.
The STEM Certification is a rigorous process that requires schools to demonstrate their ability to provide high-quality STEM education to their students. Schools must meet specific criteria and standards to earn the certification. These criteria include providing STEM-focused instruction, offering opportunities for students to engage in hands-on learning experiences, and ensuring that all students have access to STEM resources and materials.
American Falls J.R. Simplot Elementary School is one of only a few schools in Idaho to receive this prestigious certification. The school has worked hard to integrate STEM into its curriculum and provide students with the skills they need to succeed in the 21st century. With this certification, the school has demonstrated its commitment to providing a top-quality education to its students.
"We are thrilled to receive the STEM Certification from the Idaho State School Board," said Principal Chris Torgesen. "STEM education is a critical component of our curriculum, and we are proud to be recognized for our efforts. Our teachers and staff work tirelessly to provide our students with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in STEM fields, and this certification is a testament to their hard work and dedication."
In addition, Principal Torgesen gave special credit to Idaho State University professor Wendy Ruchti for her efforts in working with the school for the past three years in developing project-based learning STEM units. Professor Ruchti has been instrumental in helping American Falls J.R. Simplot Elementary School integrate STEM into its curriculum and providing students with engaging and challenging learning opportunities.
Torgesen also acknowledged the advisory board, which includes local business and community leaders, for their support and guidance in helping the school achieve the STEM Certification. The advisory board has played a vital role in connecting the school with local resources and providing valuable feedback and insight on the school's STEM programs and initiatives.
"We are grateful for the support and guidance of professor Ruchti and the advisory board," said Torgesen. "Their efforts have been instrumental in helping us achieve this certification, and we look forward to continuing to work with them as we enhance our STEM offerings and provide our students with the best possible education."
The school is also proud to offer a strong arts program alongside its STEM curriculum. The school believes that arts education is an essential component of a well-rounded education, and as such, students participate in music and art classes.
The school's music program provides students with opportunities to explore various types of music, learn to play instruments and develop their singing abilities. The school's art program allows students to explore different mediums and techniques and express their creativity through various art forms.
"We believe that arts education is an essential part of a well-rounded education," said Torgesen. "By offering a strong art program alongside our STEM curriculum, we are providing our students with a complete education that prepares them for success in all areas of their lives."
American Falls J.R. Simplot Elementary School is committed to providing a comprehensive education that prepares its students for success in the 21st century. The school's STEM and art programs are just two examples of the many ways in which it is achieving this goal.
