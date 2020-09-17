AMERICAN FALLS - Despite Covid-19 putting a hitch to many events this year, it didn’t stop the American Falls school district’s homecoming week from bringing the community together—six feet requirement still standing.
Although the usual activities were still held, including the junior and senior girls’ powder puff game on Monday, the Friday afternoon parade, and the evening football game, this year the activities stood out for many community members for its simple yet comforting sense of normalcy.
“For me, homecoming is a chance to go back to something normal,” said American Falls High School senior Aurora Ortiz. “Everyone is always excited for homecoming and since times have been kind of sad lately because you can’t do anything or see any friends, homecoming is the chance to go back to that school spirit we all used to have.”
While the high school dance was canceled due to social distancing requirements, the school district did feature a movie in City Park for students on Saturday night in substitution. But the other events such as the football game and parade still drew people to field lines and sidewalks, which several community members were happy to see still held.
For Kimi Povey Taylor, a mother of five, the events are a good source to allow youth to recognize the support the community has for them.
“Even among the Covid-19 pandemic, I think it’s important for the students to know things can go on as normal and life will continue as normal and that this is just a bump in the road,” she said on Friday after the parade. “We were so glad that we were able to (have the parade). A lot of school districts did shut down and we’re so glad our kids are responsible, safe, and they can do what they need to do, and it’s good for the community to see that we’re still coming together and supporting education and academics.”
For school clubs and organizations, the restrictions of the pandemic didn’t stop students from marching on with their activities, and there were several teachers who got directly involved with the spirit of homecoming, such as Robbie Hanchey who performed with his band students on their float in the parade.
Hanchey, who is the director of instrumental music for the school district and has helped reintroduce high school marching band back to the school district just last year, had his Spirit of the Falls band students perform their second annual halftime show with cheerleaders from the high school and middle school on Friday night.
Maintaining healthy and beneficial traditions like this is something Hanchey believes is important in a time of a pandemic.
“I think good traditions help a community keep its sense of self,” he said. “(Such as) fond memories of years past, excitement of memories to be made in the now and a sense of hope for the future and future of other traditions to happen later this fall (and) winter.”
The school district has been following the District Plan, which is to review the spread of coronavirus in the schools every two weeks and gauge the degree of spread with specific color levels which will determine the course of action with teaching in person or online.
They are currently sitting in the Yellow level, which still allows them to meet in-person. In a letter addressed to parents and students on the district’s Facebook page, the school district commended its students for following guidelines and wearing masks, but strongly urged parents to wear their masks when attending school events so the students can continue to attend school in person and have events.
Yet even with the traditions of homecoming and the new school year, the season still has a changed air for some people. And while it’s different, the new protocols are needed, said Nathanael Lovelace, a freshman at the high school.
“It’s definitely different, that’s what I can say,” he said. “From my perspective being in a band in 8th grade and starting out and doing all that was great for me. I loved it. I loved meeting new people and seeing everyone. But this…not being able to see anyone I want to see, it’s just one of those moments where I find it kind of hard…I would like to thank Hanchey and all my other teachers, including Mr. Jensen for coaching us really well, but regarding everything going on, I think it’s completely necessary in the long run.”