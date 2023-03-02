AMERICAN FALLS — American Falls High School seniors had much to celebrate on March 1 as they gathered to sign their commitment letters for scholarships from Idaho State University. This year, 32 students were awarded scholarships, ranging from $4,000 ($1,000 a year for four years) to $30,000 ($7,500 a year for four years), totaling an impressive $502,000.

ISU Director of Admissions Nicole Joseph expressed her excitement about the success of the event and the longstanding partnership between ISU and American Falls High School.

alfoglen

Congratulations to American Falls High School.

Mike Mathews

GO ISU!!!!!!

