AMERICAN FALLS — American Falls High School seniors had much to celebrate on Wednesday, March 1 as they gathered to sign their commitment letters for scholarships from Idaho State University. This year, 32 students were awarded scholarships, ranging from $4,000 ($1,000 a year for four years) to $30,000 ($7,500 a year for four years), totaling an impressive $502,000.
ISU Director of Admissions Nicole Joseph expressed her excitement about the success of the event and the longstanding partnership between ISU and American Falls High School. "We are thrilled to continue our great working relationship with American Falls High School and to be able to provide these scholarships for their outstanding students," Joseph said.
Joseph also took a moment to compliment American Falls High School's College and Career Counselor Jaxon Jensen, saying: "Jaxon Jensen has done an incredible job in helping students prepare for college and find the best opportunities available to them. We are grateful for his dedication and hard work."
To celebrate the occasion, ISU provided a delicious pizza lunch for all American Falls High School students. The signing day was a culmination of the hard work and dedication of the American Falls High School seniors and their families, as well as the support and encouragement of their educators and the wider community.
For the students who received scholarships, this is a significant step towards achieving their academic and career goals. It is also a testament to the quality of education and preparation provided by American Falls High School, as well as the commitment of ISU to support and invest in the future of its students.
The signing day was a proud moment for all involved and an inspiring reminder of the potential and promise of the next generation of leaders and innovators. Congratulations to the American Falls High School seniors and thank you to ISU for its generous support and partnership.
