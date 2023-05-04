AMERICAN FALLS — The American Falls Family Birding Festival is scheduled to begin 9 a.m. Saturday at the American Falls District Library, 308 Roosevelt St. in American Falls.

Friends and family are welcome to attend a day of learning about birds in the community. This is a field trip designed by volunteers to be fun for the whole family.

