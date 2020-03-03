AMERICAN FALLS - The American Falls District Library will host Kids' Club and Storytime throughout the month of March.
Kids' Club will be on Wednesdays from 1:30 p.m.
On March 4 and 18, there will be a STEM activity.
On March 11, there will be a Leprechaun art project.
On March 25, there will be a spring break movie.
Kids' Club is for ages 5-12. Children 8 and under must be accompanied by an adult.
Storytime is Tuesdays and Fridays at 10:30 a.m. The dates for storytime are March 6, 10, 13, 17, 20, 24, and 27.
Toddler and preschool children are welcome with their parents.
The American Falls District Library is located at 308 Roosevelt Street in American Falls.