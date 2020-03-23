AMERICAN FALLS — Due to health standards, the American Falls District Library will remain closed until at least April 6. We will follow what our school district decides to do at that point.
We will extend the due date for your items that are supposed to be due after March 20 for when we reopen.
We ask that you refrain from returning items to the book drop during this time. Plan on returning items once we reopen.
Please reach out with any questions or concerns you may have before the end of the day Friday. We will not have staff in the library when we are closed, so phone calls will not be answered and emails are not likely to be seen.