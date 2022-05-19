AMERICAN FALLS — American Falls is known for several things — its lush farm ground, the scenic view of the dam, and the reservoir, which offers 100 miles of shoreline for recreational activity. But there’s a pocket of people who want the public to know it is also one of the best locations for bird viewing in southern Idaho.
This Saturday the American Falls birders will be hosting the American Falls Family Birding Festival at 9 a.m. at the American Falls Public Library. This family-oriented event has drawn hundreds in the past who are able to catch sightings of owls, raptors, goldfinches and much more in what is designated as a state-wide premier birding area.
“Birding is a gigantic hobby for folks, especially older folks, and this is the time of year the males are going to be in their most vibrant colors to attract a female,” said Todd Winters, festival organizer and volunteer.
The event is free to the public, and Winters asks that viewers bring a sack lunch, jacket and binoculars to get the full experience as the group visits the AF Fish Hatchery Audubon Trail and the Marina Trail.
As the colder weather transitions into spring, viewers can expect to see the migration of birds as they fly north for the summer, although Winters explained that American Falls is a hotspot for viewing birds all year long.
“You can see birds every day of the year here. There’s always interesting birds,” he said. “For the reservoir, in the fall and winter all the shore birds go there. When the water drops, the reservoir is a breeding ground for insects in the mud, and the birds will eat there.”
The festival has been an annual event for seven or eight years, although COVID-19 put it on hold for the past two. Winters said this year they’re returning in full force and hoping to raise awareness about the birds who flock the area all year round, and that he hopes people from nearby areas will come join in on the fun.
One notable experience from a past festival that Winters fondly remembers involved an ambulance that followed their caravan to one of the birding excursions.
“They followed us around, and then when we stopped, the EMTs got out and said they were on call and had to stay in the city, and so they wanted to go birding,” he said with a laugh.
The EMTs were even able to provide first aid to a young girl who got a scratch while on the viewing tour, complete with a decorative bandage. Winters said the festival is family-centered, and they would be delighted to have children attend the event.
“We hope to get kids out on a beautiful spring morning and gain an appreciation for the birds in the area,” he said. “I hope this will instill in these kids a desire to protect the animals and environment.”
Members of the Portneuf Valley Audubon Society will be in attendance to help guide the group as they look for birds of all shapes, colors and sizes.
Birders will meet at the library and carpool over. Winters asks that everyone bring clothing appropriate for colder weather and comfortable walking shoes. For more information about specific times and locations the viewings will be held, visit afbirdingfestival.us.