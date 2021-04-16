POCATELLO — Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company of Idaho is pleased to announce AM Best has upgraded its Financial Strength Rating from negative to stable and affirmed its Financial Strength Rating of A minus (excellent).
According to a news release from AM Best, this rating upgrade reflected Farm Bureau Insurance’s balance sheet, which AM Best assessed as “very strong.” The company’s marginal operating performance, neutral business profile and an appropriate enterprise risk management system also figured into the upgrade.
The upgrade, the release continued, “is in response to the group’s improved exposure and risk management as reflected in favorable underwriting performance and operating profitability over the past several years.” Several other rating factors were cited, including management changes, claims restructuring and the purchase of a top layer of reinsurance based on better-modeled data.
“A special thank you,” said Todd Argall, Farm Bureau Insurance’s executive vice president and CEO, in a company-wide email, “to each team member in our organization for your commitment to make our organization better. Because of you, we are positioned for a bright future and to deliver on our promise to ‘protect what matters most.’”
AM Best is the world’s oldest and most authoritative insurance rating source. The Financial Strength Rating is based on a comprehensive quantitative and qualitative evaluation of the company’s financial strength, operating performance and business profile.