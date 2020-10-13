The Alturas Institute will host a virtual edition of its annual “Conversations With Exceptional Women” program from 9 a.m. to 3 pm Friday. The event will be livestreamed, but ticket holders will receive a recording to view at their convenience.
“Our theme, ‘America Reimagined,’ affords our extraordinary group of experts to take stock of America and to imagine what our nation might look like under different circumstances, with different policies and programs,” David Adler, president of The Alturas Institute said.
Speakers will address some of the most pressing problems confronting America, Adler added. They include climate change, race, election security, the tentativeness of the peaceful transfer of power and hurdles to gender equality, among others. Two prominent presidential scholars will assess the 2020 presidential election. For more information about speakers, see alturasinstitute.com.
Speakers include:
— Pulitzer-Prize winning author, Diane McWhorter.
— Yale University, award-winning historian, Joanne B. Freeman.
— Axios reporter on climate change, energy and environment, Amy Harder.
— Author and executive director of The Representation Project, Chemaly Soraya.
— Presidential scholar, author and academic, Caroline Heldman.
— Presidential scholar and academic, Lara Brown.
— CIA senior counterterrorism expert and author, Gina Bennett.
— National security expert and author, Lauren Buitta.
Tickets for the event are $20. There is no admission charge for teachers and students. Tickets may be purchased through alturasinstitute.com. Teachers and students may register for free admission at alturasmedia@alturasinstitute.com. Patrons will receive an email containing a link to the conference on Thursday.
The Alturas Institute is a non-profit 501 (c)3 educational organization created to advance American democracy through promotion of the Constitution, civic education, gender equality and equal protection of the law.