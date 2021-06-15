Alliance Hospice is proud to announce that they are the recipient of Pinnacle Quality Insight’s 2021 Customer Experience Award™. Qualifying for the award in the category of hospice, Alliance displays a continued dedication to providing best in class senior health care services.
Brad Stauffer, owner of Alliance, describes receiving the award as an honor, stating: “The outstanding care provided by our team is second to none. Our medical directors, nurses, CNAs, social workers and chaplains go above and beyond to ensure patients and their families are treated with respect and dignity.”
Throughout its seven-year history of serving the community, Alliance has placed a strong emphasis on ensuring that the individual needs of every patient are met. Over the course of 2020, a sampling of Alliance’s customers and their families have participated in monthly telephone interviews that include open-ended questions, as well as the opportunity to rate Alliance in specific categories.
Every month, Alliance has gathered its real-time survey results to gain a better understanding of the patient’s needs and make improvements when necessary.
By qualifying for the Pinnacle Customer Experience Award™, Alliance has satisfied the rigorous demand of scoring in the top 15% of the nation across a 12-month average. Clients have the opportunity to achieve this best in class distinction on a monthly basis in many categories designed to accurately reflect each patient’s experience.